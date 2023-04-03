WATCH | Vladimir Putin's lookalike lives in fear since the invasion started

It used to be lucrative for Slawomir Sobala to look like Putin. But since the war in Ukraine started, everything has changed. His resemblance to the Russian president now makes him feel threatened.
17m ago
Share
17m ago
It used to be lucrative for Slawomir Sobala to look like Putin. But since the war in Ukraine started, everything has changed. His resemblance to the Russian president now makes him feel threatened.
19m ago
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
31 Mar
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
31 Mar
30 Mar
30 Mar
30 Mar