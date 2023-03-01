1h ago

Share

WATCH | Volunteer travels 100 km a day to rescue animals in earthquake-hit northwest Syria

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Animals suffering from injuries, dehydration and malnutrition after the earthquake in Syria rely on volunteers to make it out alive. 
  • Mohammed Alaa al-Jalil travels 100 km to Jandairis every day in search of kittens and puppies to rescue. 
  • In the last 10 days, he has rescued around 33 cats, eight of which were injured. 

It's been just over three weeks since two deadly earthquakes devastated northern Syria and southern Turkey. 

Lost among the rubble, animals suffering from injuries, dehydration and malnutrition have been relying on volunteers like Mohammed Alaa al-Jalil to make it out alive. 

Every day, Mohammed travels some 100 km to Jandairis in search of kittens and puppies to rescue. Located in the rebel-held Syrian province of Aleppo, the town was one of the country’s worst-affected by the quakes. 

"I take [the animals] to the shelter as some of them have been injured or lost their families and are living without shelter or food," says the Syrian volunteer. 

Aid was slow to arrive in Syria’s rebel-held areas 

While relief flooded into Turkey and certain parts of Syria, it was slow to arrive in rebel-held northwestern areas. 

Before the disaster, almost all crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living there was delivered through just one crossing at Bab al-Hawa, around 30 km south of Jandairis. 

Operations there were temporarily disrupted by the earthquake and it took four days to reopen the border crossing. 

During a visit to Jandairis following the reopening, United Nations Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator David Carden said, “I’m shocked by the scale of the destruction, I've never seen anything like it in all my life." 

What happens to the animals rescued in Jandairis? 

Along with other volunteers, Mohammed has been rescuing cats and dogs from crumbling buildings in Jandairis. 

“There are difficulties we face since cats would be scared and so they scratch us out of fear after what they've been through,” he says. “We sometimes visit the place over several days and place food and water in an attempt to catch them.” 

In the last 10 days, he has rescued around 33 cats, eight of which were injured. “We don't find many anymore but we will… dedicate as much time as possible to help these animals." 

Once rescued, many of the animals are taken to a shelter that was established before the earthquake in the town of al-Bab, around 100 km from Jandairis. 

Here, they receive medical treatment from vets like Ammar Hammami. “My main mission is to treat domestic animals in the shelter,” he says. “[For the cats], the injuries vary from eyes to nerves to bones." 

How can you help those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria? 

Charities and NGOs have set up emergency appeals to help victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. 

Disasters Emergency Committe, the Red Cross, Save the Children, and Islamic Relief  are just a few. 

To help animals in need of food, supplies, refuge and medical aid, you can donate to HSI’s  Animal Rescue Fund  and PETA's  Global Compassion Fund.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
syriaanimalsearthquakes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be taking advantage of the new tax incentives for SA businesses and households that switch to solar power?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it’s still unaffordable for me
64% - 1328 votes
Yes, I’ve already placed my order
4% - 90 votes
Still exploring all my options
19% - 384 votes
I’ve already installed it
13% - 269 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos

24 Feb

LISTEN | Budget bombshells, Orlando Pirates Derby shivers and UCT chaos
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.84
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
19.34
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.28
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
956.24
-0.8%
Palladium
1,420.57
-1.6%
Gold
1,835.68
+0.5%
Silver
21.03
+0.6%
Brent Crude
83.45
+1.7%
Top 40
72,643
+1.3%
All Share
78,662
+1.2%
Resource 10
66,860
+1.6%
Industrial 25
105,291
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,700
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new...

28 Feb

Women in Africa can help bridge the tech gender gap through this exciting new opportunity
The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world

24 Feb

The rise of the platform economy: How your business can enter the e-commerce world
4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone

21 Feb

4 things to keep in mind when shopping for your new best mate phone
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23054.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo