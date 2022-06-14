WATCH | VP Harris to meet with law professors ahead of potential overturn of Roe v Wade





US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday will meet with constitutional law, privacy, and technology experts to discuss what happens if the Supreme Court overrules the Roe v Wade decision that legalised abortion nationwide, according to a White House official.



The discussion will seek to highlight the real-world implications if Roe falls, including in areas such as privacy, contraception, and in vitro fertilization, the official said.

The Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v Wade decision, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion that was verified by the court, though they warned it may not represent the final official decision, expected in the upcoming weeks.

Over the last several weeks, Harris has brought faith leaders and healthcare providers together to discuss their concerns on how to chart the path forward.

The official said:

Tomorrow's engagement is a continuation of the Vice President's work convening a broad coalition to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of women.

The participants include law professors from New York University, Harvard and Michigan University.

