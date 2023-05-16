WATCH | 'We have to end it, not our children': Ukraine's war widows on the frontline

Yevgeniya Kolesnichenko and Svitlana Povar’s lives changed after their husbands were killed at war, motivating them to join the war effort and Ukraine's defence forces.

Kolesnichenko is now a medic and Povar an artillerist.

"My husband used to say that we have to pass on our faith in God, love for country, the gift of mercy to our children - and not war. We have to end it, not our children," says Povar, who's husband Semyen was killed around Vugledar.

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the globe? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation