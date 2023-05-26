WATCH | Woman ducks for cover from drive-by shooting during TV interview on crime in the US

A community leader in Memphis, Tennessee, ducked for cover during a drive-by shooting during a live TV interview about how to reduce crime in a city park, the New York Post reported.

The woman, who identified herself only as Yolanda, appeared on ABC24 to discuss a police plan to enforce a teen curfew in the city.

Just as the interview starts, a volley of shots can be heard and she shouts at the reporter to get down, then reassured him while she stays totally calm.

Nobody was injured in the incident.



