WATCH | Woman finds snake in toilet when she returns to her Arizona home

A woman found a snake in her toilet in Arizona.
A women who was a away for four days returned to her Tucson, Arizona, home to find a snake had set up camp in her toilet.
Her father tried to get it out but failed, AP reported, so she called snake removal company Rattlesnake Solutions. They posted their employee’s video, in which he made it look so easy that many people thought the video was fake.
The 20-second video shows the snake being pulled out of the toilet bowl and then hissing straight at the camera.
