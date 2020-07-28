1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Woolly mammoth skeleton found in lake in Russia's Arctic

Russian scientists are poring over the stunningly well-preserved bones of an adult woolly mammoth that roamed the earth at least 10 000 years ago, after local inhabitants discovered its remains in the shallows of a north Siberian lake.

Part of its skull, several ribs and foreleg bones, some with soft tissue still attached to them, were retrieved from Russia's remote Yamal peninsula above the Arctic circle on 23 July. Scientists are still searching the site for other bones.

The mammoth remains are at least 10 000 years old, although researchers don't yet know exactly when it walked the earth or how old it was when it died, said Dmitry Frolov, director of the Scientific Centre for Arctic studies.

Researchers have found mammoth fossils dating from up to 30 000 years ago in Russia, he said.

Yevgeniya Khozyainova, a scientist from a local museum, said it was unusual to find so many bones belonging to a single species and to know where they came from.

"Of course, we'd like to find the remaining parts, to understand how complete a find it is. Whenever there is soft tissue left behind, it is valuable material to study," she said.

Related Links
Extract: Africa First! Igniting a Growth Revolution
Global cost of air pollution $2.9 trillion a year: NGO report
Greta Thunberg says climate demands 'completely ignored' at Davos
Read more on:
russiawoolly mammoth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 310 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 2117 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.90)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(-1.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(-0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.02)
Gold
1958.61
(-0.31)
Silver
24.45
(-4.04)
Platinum
950.07
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2272.01
(-1.10)
All Share
56488.11
(+0.29)
Top 40
52043.05
(+0.25)
Financial 15
10560.69
(+1.83)
Industrial 25
74160.35
(+0.33)
Resource 10
56969.57
(-0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

14h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

15h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo