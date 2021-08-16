WATCH | World must unite to combat 'global terrorist threat' in Afghanistan, says UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to work together Monday to "suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan" after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

"The international community must unite to make sure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or safe haven for terrorist organisations," Guterres told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Afghanistan.

The meeting was hastily convened at the UN's headquarters in New York after Taliban militants entered the capital Kabul on Sunday, leading Afghan president Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad.