WATCH | Yoon light serenade: South Korean president sings 'American Pie' at White House gathering

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stole the show during a state dinner at the White House when he picked up the mic and sang American Pie by Don McLean.
1h ago
Share
1h ago
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol stole the show during a state dinner at the White House when he picked up the mic and sang American Pie by Don McLean.
3h ago
26 Apr
25 Apr
24 Apr
22 Apr
Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.LEARN MORE
25 Apr
20 Apr
19 Apr
11 Apr