21m ago

add bookmark

Watching the watchers: Hacker group breaches security cameras at Tesla, banks, jails and schools

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A police officer watches a bank of monitors showing a fraction of London's CCTV camera network in the Metropolitan Police's new Special Operations Room in London, England.
A police officer watches a bank of monitors showing a fraction of London's CCTV camera network in the Metropolitan Police's new Special Operations Room in London, England.
PHOTO: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
  • Hackers tweeted a string of images taken from surveillance video, after claiming to have hacked 150 000 security cameras around the US.
  • The images were posted with the hashtag #OperationPanopticon and reportedly included footage from Tesla, banks, jails, schools and other sites.
  • The group, calling itself APT-69420 Arson Cats, say they exposed "the surveillance state" and threatened to end "surveillance capitalism".

San Francisco – A US hacker collective on Tuesday claimed to have tapped into footage from 150 000 security cameras at banks, jails, schools, carmaker Tesla and other sites to expose "the surveillance state".

Images captured from hacked surveillance video were posted on Twitter with an #OperationPanopticon hashtag.

"What if we just absolutely ended surveillance capitalism in two days?" a purported member of a group called APT-69420 Arson Cats asked amid a string of tweeted images.

They said: 

This is the tip of the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

The hacker group claimed to have ferreted out credentials of a high-level administrator account at Silicon Valley firm Verkada, which runs a platform operating security systems online.

"We have disabled all internal administrator accounts to prevent any unauthorised access," a Verkada spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

Outsourcing security surveillance

"Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue, and we have notified law enforcement."

Verkada added that it has notified companies that rely on its platform.

Surveillance camera imagery posted on Twitter included a jail cell block and a man wearing a fake beard dancing in a bank storage room.

The Verkada breach shows the risk of outsourcing security surveillance to companies in the internet cloud, according to Rick Holland, chief information security officer at Digital Shadows, a risk protection firm.

"Verkada positions itself as a 'more secure, scalable' alternative to on-premises network video recorders," Holland said.

He said: 

You don't always get more secure when you outsource your security to a third party.

He said he expected the breach to trigger investigations by privacy regulators in the US and Europe.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer vaccine know-how, lawmaker says
US National Security Agency warns of Russian hacking against VMware products
EXCLUSIVE | 'Dumb mistake’ exposed Iranian hand behind fake Proud Boy US election emails - sources
Read more on:
teslaussocial mediatechnologysecurity
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4783 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3176 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
21.21
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
18.17
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+0.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.15)
Gold
1708.72
(-0.39)
Silver
25.65
(-0.93)
Platinum
1163.00
(-0.13)
Brent Crude
67.28
(-1.06)
Palladium
2284.99
(+0.30)
All Share
68226.76
(-0.63)
Top 40
62621.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
12981.36
(+0.92)
Industrial 25
87709.91
(-0.67)
Resource 10
69903.09
(-1.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

6m ago

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from...

09 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Zirk Botha returns to SA after making record 7 200km solo row from Cape Town to Rio
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo