'We apologise to the families of those taken': PNG PM James Marape says sorry as hostages freed

A New Zealander and two other hostages have been freed in Papua New Guinea, the country's prime minister said on Sunday, after they were held for a week in the highlands by an armed group.

"It took us a while but the last three has been successfully returned," Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement.

The New Zealander - a professor at an Australian university - and two Papua New Guinea nationals were taken hostage at gunpoint last Sunday in a remote and densely forested region of the country.

Police had been negotiating with the hostage takers, who initially demanded a ransom of $1 million - an enormous sum in one of the Pacific's poorest nations - before dropping the asking price and abandoning a 24-hour deadline.

Marape said the hostages had been freed after "covert operations" and said the original ransom demand had not been met - but did not provide further details.

AFP PHOTO: STR, AFP

"We apologise to the families of those taken as hostages for ransom," Marape said.

"To criminals, there is no profit in crime. We thank God that life was protected."



