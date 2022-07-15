'We are the real power' - Sri Lankan protesters rejoice as president Rajapaksa resigns

The resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accepted by parliament on Friday.

Lawmakers will elect a new president by Wednesday.

Until 20 July, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will stand as acting president.

The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament formally accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday after he fled to Singapore to escape a popular uprising brought about by his country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.



After suffering from crippling shortages of petrol and diesel, and runaway prices of basic items like vegetables and bread for months, Sri Lankans are now waiting for lawmakers to elect a new president on Wednesday.

Until then, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the interim president, although protesters want him gone too. His private residence was set ablaze by protesters last weekend and his office was stormed this week.

"From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told reporters after receiving Rajapaksa's resignation letter the previous night.

He said:

It will happen quickly and successfully. I request everyone to support this process.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday, having fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday on a military jet along with his wife and two security guards. Protesters occupied his home and office last weekend after surging past armed guards.



"We are so happy today that he resigned and we feel that when we, the people, come together, we can do everything," said Arunanandan, 34, a school teacher who had been camping at the main protest site opposite the presidential secretariat for the past three months.

"We are the real power in this country," he said.

Abeywardena said he hoped to complete the process of selecting a new president in seven days and that parliament will reconvene on Saturday, when lawmakers would be formally told about the vacancy. Parliament will vote for a new president on 20 July.

Wickremesinghe is the first choice of the ruling party to take over full time, although no decision has been taken. The opposition's nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Getty Images Paula Bronstein

After he was sworn in by the chief justice, Wickremesinghe said he would follow the constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.

He also vowed to start the process of increasing parliament's powers and reducing the president's, as demanded by protesters.

"This change can be completed by the new president once he is elected by parliament next week," Wickremesinghe said.