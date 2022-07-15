36m ago

add bookmark

'We are the real power' - Sri Lankan protesters rejoice as president Rajapaksa resigns

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was accepted by parliament on Friday.
  • Lawmakers will elect a new president by Wednesday. 
  • Until 20 July, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will stand as acting president.

The speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament formally accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation on Friday after he fled to Singapore to escape a popular uprising brought about by his country's worst economic crisis in seven decades.

After suffering from crippling shortages of petrol and diesel, and runaway prices of basic items like vegetables and bread for months, Sri Lankans are now waiting for lawmakers to elect a new president on Wednesday.

Until then, prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be the interim president, although protesters want him gone too. His private residence was set ablaze by protesters last weekend and his office was stormed this week.

"From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president," speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena told reporters after receiving Rajapaksa's resignation letter the previous night.

He said: 

It will happen quickly and successfully. I request everyone to support this process.

Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday, having fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday on a military jet along with his wife and two security guards. Protesters occupied his home and office last weekend after surging past armed guards.

"We are so happy today that he resigned and we feel that when we, the people, come together, we can do everything," said Arunanandan, 34, a school teacher who had been camping at the main protest site opposite the presidential secretariat for the past three months.

"We are the real power in this country," he said.

Abeywardena said he hoped to complete the process of selecting a new president in seven days and that parliament will reconvene on Saturday, when lawmakers would be formally told about the vacancy. Parliament will vote for a new president on 20 July.

Wickremesinghe is the first choice of the ruling party to take over full time, although no decision has been taken. The opposition's nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe
Getty Images Paula Bronstein

After he was sworn in by the chief justice, Wickremesinghe said he would follow the constitutional process and establish law and order in the country.

He also vowed to start the process of increasing parliament's powers and reducing the president's, as demanded by protesters.

"This change can be completed by the new president once he is elected by parliament next week," Wickremesinghe said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gotabaya rajapaksasri lankaprotestspolitics
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
18% - 1206 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
63% - 4163 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1242 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.19
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.35
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.28
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.62
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,706.52
-0.2%
Silver
18.46
+0.2%
Palladium
1,876.00
-1.8%
Platinum
846.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
99.10
-0.5%
Top 40
58,481
-0.3%
All Share
64,605
-0.2%
Resource 10
57,217
-0.4%
Industrial 25
80,224
-0.9%
Financial 15
14,549
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo