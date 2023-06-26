1h ago

Share

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force had not been intended to overthrow the government
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force had not been intended to overthrow the government
Gallo Images
  • Leader of the Wanger group said the one-day munity by his force had not been intended to overthrow the Russian government. 
  • Speaking for the first time on Monday since ending his advance on Moscow, Yevgeny Prigozhin said their intention was to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.
  • Prigozhin renewed an allegation, so far unsupported by evidence, that the Russian military had attacked a Wanger camp with missiles and then helicopters, killing about 1 000 of its men.

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force had been intended not to overthrow Russia's government but to register a protest over what he said was its ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine.

In his first public comments since ending the mutiny late on Saturday, Prigozhin repeated his frequent claim that Wagner was the most effective fighting force in Russia "and even the world", and that it put to shame the units that Moscow had sent into Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

He said the way it had been able to seize the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don without bloodshed and to send an armed convoy to within 200 kilometres of Moscow had been testament to the effectiveness of his fighters.

"We showed a master class, as it should have been on Feb. 24, 2022. We did not have the goal of overthrowing the existing regime and the legally elected government," he said in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

ALSO READ | Ukraine war: 24 hours of chaos ends with deal to settle abortive Wagner Group coup

Prigozhin renewed an allegation, so far unsupported by evidence, that the Russian military had attacked a Wanger camp with missiles and then helicopters, killing about 1 000 of its men, and said this had been the immediate trigger for what he called a "march of justice".

Averting bloodshed

Wagner stopped its advance towards Moscow at the moment when it realised that it would have to confront waiting Russian troops, and that blood would inevitably be shed, he said, reiterating an assertion he made on Saturday.

Prigozhin, a former close ally of President Vladimir Putin, stressed that Wagner had not spilt a drop of blood on the ground during its northward march, but regretted that his fighters had had to kill Russian servicemen who attacked their convoy from helicopters.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Head of the Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin left the Southern Military District headquarters on June 24, 2023 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
Getty Images (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

He also once more complained about a military order that all volunteer units including Wagner are meant to sign by 1 July placing themselves under the control of Russia's Defence Ministry.

Fewer than 2% of Wagner's men have signed up, Prigozhin added.

He said: 

The aim of the march was to avoid the destruction of Wagner.

In the recording, Prigozhin did not address any of the questions still surrounding the agreement brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that brought the mutiny to an end.

The Kremlin said on Saturday that the deal had included dropping a criminal case against Prigozhin and his moving to Belarus.

Prigozhin, who was last seen in public being driven in a sport utility vehicle out of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday evening, did not say where he was when he recorded his statement.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinrussiaconflictcoup
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2338 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4384 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

8h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

9h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.72
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.35
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
923.46
-0.8%
Palladium
1,313.67
+1.8%
Gold
1,923.98
+0.2%
Silver
22.81
+1.7%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
68,981
-0.2%
All Share
74,265
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,553
-0.5%
Industrial 25
101,641
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,639
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo