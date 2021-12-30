1h ago

add bookmark

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • More than 90 000 people have been displaced, with the floods affecting over half a million victims across some 140 municipalities.
  • Firefighters in Bahia say at least 10 dams are at risk of collapsing as waters rise in several rivers.
  • Meteorologists fear that in the next few days heavy rainfall could reach far more populous states such as Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home.

Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead.

Da Silva told AFP as he threw out a sofa, armchairs and microwave that were all destroyed:

We wanted to take out the furniture but there wasn't time, we lost everything. The only thing we could save was the television.

"My mother also lost everything," said da Silva, who will only move back into his home "when the sun is hot, and the weather improves," something that is expected in a few days.

Neighbour Joao Vitor Gomes Santos was also taken by surprise when the water entered his home in Itapetinga.

"The wardrobe, bed, dresser... we lost everything."

More than 90 000 people have been displaced, with the floods affecting over half a million victims across some 140 municipalities.

Authorities say it has been the heaviest December rainfall in Bahia in 32 years. In some towns, a month's worth of rain fell in a matter of hours.

While the waters are receding in some areas, leaving behind mountains of rubbish, in others the risk is increasing due to the opening of floodgates.

Firefighters in Bahia say at least 10 dams are at risk of collapsing as waters rise in several rivers.

Inhabitants of the areas most at risk have been urged to evacuate.

In some parts of the state, help only comes from boats and helicopters.

ILHEUS, BRAZIL - DECEMBER 29: Two villagers work s
Two villagers work shovering the debris of a house affected by the floods on 29 December, 2021 in Ilheus, Brazil.

In total, 44 state highways have been blocked or damaged as a result of the floods.

Meteorologists fear that in the next few days heavy rainfall could reach far more populous states such as Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro absent 

President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday authorised a $36 million loan to rebuild infrastructure and roads in five states, including Bahia, which will receive 80 million reais.

Bahia Governor Rui Costa, from the opposition Workers' Party, said the measure was "insufficient" and called for more resources to tackle the crisis.

On Monday, Costa described the floods as "the worst catastrophe in the history of Bahia."

On Tuesday he described the scene in his state as a war zone, saying it was too early to estimate how much damage had been done.

Bolsonaro has come under fire for not visiting the affected areas.

While several ministers flew over the devastated zones on Tuesday, Bolsonaro was seen jet-skiing at a beach in the south of the country.

"I hope I won't have to cut short my holidays," he told supporters, according to a local website in Santa Catarina.

Leftwing legislator Marcelo Freixo accused him on Twitter of "a lack of compassion."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazil
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.09
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Gold
1,798.41
-0.3%
Silver
22.67
-0.7%
Palladium
1,959.12
-1.3%
Platinum
967.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
66,939
+0.5%
All Share
73,583
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,181
+1.0%
Industrial 25
95,025
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,768
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo