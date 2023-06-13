11m ago

Share

'We share Congress's concern', says the White House about South Africa and AGOA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The White House is seen from Lafayette Park on July 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.
The White House is seen from Lafayette Park on July 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
  • Joe Biden's administration is also worried about South Africa's relationship with Russia.
  • The US State department reiterated its "respect" for South Africa's nonalignment – which it expects to see applied in Europe.
  • Nobody is talking about South Africa's continued place in AGOA just yet.

The White House said Tuesday it shared concerns over South Africa's relationship with Russia after lawmakers called for the longtime US partner's expulsion from a major trade pact.

Four senior members of the US Congress across party lines asked whether South Africa should remain in the African Growth and Opportunity Act, or AGOA, which offers duty-free access into the world's largest economy for sub-Saharan African countries that meet democratic criteria.

"We share Congress's concern about South Africa's potential security partnership with Russia," Judd Devermont, the top White House official on sub-Saharan Africa, told reporters when asked about the lawmakers' letter.

READ | Top US legislators demand SA be punished for Russian support

He stopped short of discussing South Africa's future in the trade pact, saying only, "The law is very clear on what we'll follow, and that won't change for South Africa."

Molly Phee, the top State Department official on sub-Saharan Africa, said the United States had "respect" for South Africa's "longstanding policy of nonalignment."

"It's our expectation that the South African government will adhere to that policy when dealing with this terrible conflict in Europe," she said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, in an unusually strong statement last month, alleged that a Russian freighter loaded up weapons and ammunition on a stop at a Cape Town naval base.

The United States later tried to played down the public spat with South Africa, which has abstained on UN resolutions on the war in Ukraine and has voiced appreciation for the former Soviet Union's opposition to the former apartheid regime.

In the letter, lawmakers including Representative Mike McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat active on Africa, said that South Africa may have violated US sanctions.

"These actions by South Africa call into question its eligibility for trade benefits under AGOA due to the statutory requirement that beneficiary countries 'not engage in activities that undermine United States national security or foreign policy interests,'" they wrote.

The lawmakers also called for an upcoming AGOA forum to be moved out of South Africa.

President Joe Biden's administration earlier suspended AGOA benefits for Ethiopia due to human rights concerns as it waged a war against Tigrayan rebels.

The trade pact as a whole ends in 2025, with little plan yet for any successor.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiawhite houseagoa
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you still use the South African Post Office to send and deliver parcels?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, their postal services are notoriously unreliable
76% - 2653 votes
Yes, for overseas deliveries from time to time
3% - 98 votes
Sapo is only good for licence renewals and payment services
21% - 738 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

10h ago

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

8h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.63
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.50
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.11
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
976.98
-1.4%
Palladium
1,356.91
-0.2%
Gold
1,942.53
-0.8%
Silver
23.67
-1.7%
Brent Crude
71.84
-4.1%
Top 40
72,486
+2.1%
All Share
77,828
+2.0%
Resource 10
68,368
+2.6%
Industrial 25
105,484
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,841
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo