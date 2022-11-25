7m ago

add bookmark

'We share your pain' - Vladimir Putin tells mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images
  • Vladimir Putin met with the mothers of some Russian soldiers who are fighting in Ukraine. 
  • Putin assured them that "I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain".
  • Hundreds of thousands of Russians have been sent to fight in what Russia calls a 'special military operation'.

President Vladimir Putin on Friday met the mothers of soldiers who had been fighting in Ukraine, telling them that he and the entire Russian leadership shared their suffering.

The war in Ukraine has killed or wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine - including some of the more than 300 000 reservists who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September.

Sitting with the group of mothers around a table with tea, cakes and bowls of fresh berries, Putin said Moscow shared the pain of those who had lost their sons.

"I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain," Putin said.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son - especially for a mother," Putin said, breathing heavily, and frequently clearing his throat. "We share this pain."

The mothers listened to Putin's remarks, but their own comments to the president were not immediately shown in the recorded television clip.

Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls Russia's "special military operation" against Ukraine and casts the war as a watershed moment when Russia finally stood up to an arrogant Western hegemony after decades of humiliation in the years since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

Ukraine and the West say Putin has no justification for what they cast as an imperial-style war of occupation. Ukraine says it will fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.

Ukraine does not disclose its losses. Russia last publicly disclosed its losses on September 21, when Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said 5 937 Russian soldiers had been killed. But that number is far below most international estimates.

The United States' top general estimated on 9 November that Russia and Ukraine had each seen more than 100 000 of their soldiers killed or wounded.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vladimir putinrussiaukraineconflictwar
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2644 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1187 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.77
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,749.80
-0.3%
Silver
21.24
-1.2%
Palladium
1,843.00
-2.2%
Platinum
983.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
85.34
-0.1%
Top 40
66,945
+0.3%
All Share
73,310
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,624
+0.2%
Industrial 25
87,656
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,392
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

9h ago

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

9h ago

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural...

9h ago

'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural Eastern Cape
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo