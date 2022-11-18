'We will be very clear on where we part ways' - Jacinda Ardern will bring up tensions with China

1h ago

  • Human rights and international tensions will be on the agenda in a meeting between China and New Zealand.
  • Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit.
  • New Zealand is seen as a moderate voice in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will broach concerns about China's human rights record and geostrategic tension when she meets its president on Friday.

Ardern is scheduled to meet President Xi Jinping on the side-lines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok. This will be their first in person meeting since 2019.

Ardern told New Zealand media travelling with her that there were areas of both agreement and dissension between China and New Zealand and both would be broached.

WATCH | 'Not appropriate': Xi Jinping, Trudeau confrontation caught on camera

"We will be very clear on where we part ways, that includes, of course, on human rights issues and some of our geostrategic tensions that we've seen in our region," Ardern said.

She said:

We say nothing publicly that we don't says privately.

New Zealand has long been seen as the moderate, even absent, voice on China in the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance.

However, New Zealand's tone on both security and China's growing presence in the South Pacific toughened this year after China and the Solomon Islands struck a security pact.

In June, China criticised a statement from New Zealand and the US that expressed "grave concerns" about human rights in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong.

But while Australia's relationship with China has deteriorated, New Zealand and China's interactions have remained largely cordial.

New Zealand exports about NZ$20 billion ($12.31 billion) worth of goods to China a year.

Robert Patman, professor of International Relations at the University of Otago, said New Zealand had pursued a more nuanced relationship with China than its Five Eye partners but the relationship no longer had the momentum of the 2008 to 2016 period.

"New Zealand's very happy to have a good mutually beneficial economic relationship with China but it's not going to accept any erosion of its core values and interests in exchange," Patman said.

