38m ago

add bookmark

'We will miss you' - grief for journalist Francisca Sandoval who died following Chile protests

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Journalist Francisca Sandoval died from her injuries.
  • She was shot during Workers' Day protests in Chile.
  • Three people were arrested in connection with her shooting.

A journalist who was shot near May Day protests in the Chilean capital Santiago died on Thursday, a hospital official said, as the country's president promised there would be no "impunity" in the case.

READ | Ramaphosa abandons Cosatu rally as workers storm stage

The death of 30-year-old Francisca Sandoval was also confirmed in a statement by the online community outlet that she wrote for.

"Francisca did not leave us. They killed her," wrote the Senal 3 de La Victoria site, without elaborating on who it blamed for her death.

It added:

We will miss you and we will do everything we can to tell the truth.

Sandoval was shot in the head during violent clashes on the sidelines of a union demonstration organised to mark International Workers' Day on 1 May. Two other people were also injured by the gunfire.

In a statement, Daniel Rodriguez, the head of intensive care at the hospital where she was treated, explained that Sandoval had died from a cerebral haemorrhage caused by the gunshot.

Last week, three alleged perpetrators of the shooting were arrested and the person suspected of shooting Sandoval was placed in pre-trial detention for manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm.

Left-wing President Gabriel Boric in a tweet on Thursday afternoon expressed his condolences to Sandoval's family, and pledged to "not allow impunity" for the crime.

Following the news of Sandoval's death, several vigils took place in the capital, with candles and photos of the journalist.

Following the news, some groups also set up barricades and cut off traffic in the Plaza de Italia, the epicentre of the "social outbreak" protest movement since 2019, in the heart of Santiago.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chilemedia freedom
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
7% - 43 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
17% - 108 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.74
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,806.82
-0.8%
Silver
20.63
-0.3%
Palladium
1,941.50
+1.7%
Platinum
943.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
107.45
-0.1%
Top 40
61,222
+1.0%
All Share
67,849
+0.9%
Resource 10
69,510
+2.4%
Industrial 25
76,394
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,540
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo