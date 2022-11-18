20m ago

add bookmark

'We wonder now if we were in an echo chamber' - Trump fans step away from election 'fraud' rhetoric

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald Trump followers have tapered off their false election claims following the US midterms.
  • Mentions of false elections on Twitter were 600 000, compared to 3.5 million in 2020.
  • Many Trump-endorsed candidates failed to win office.

False election fraud claims have not reached the fevered pitch widely expected after US midterm elections, with many conspiracy-peddling supporters of Donald Trump dialling back the rhetoric that observers say hurt Republican candidates.

Think tanks had warned of a prolonged post-election period of chaos and violence, especially after Trump supporters - who endorsed his "Big Lie" that the 2020 vote was rigged - seized on isolated poll glitches to make similar evidence-free claims.

But the misinformation drive appeared to lose steam after many of Trump's handpicked candidates got a drubbing at the ballot box, with observers saying their vigorous "election denialism" may have put off voters.

There were nearly 600 000 mentions of voting fraud and similar ideas across Twitter in the week after the 8 November vote, according to Zignal Labs, which studies internet activity.

READ | Now that Trump is in, Who else could run in the 2024 US presidential election?

That marked a significant drop compared to the 2020 election, when Zignal recorded more than 3.5 million such mentions in the same period.

This year, following a "surge" of the fraud narrative on election day when some tabulation machine glitches were reported in the swing state of Arizona, Zignal researchers found that such conversations tapered off 48 hours later.

Trump, who has regularly used his Truth Social platform to drum up support for the false narrative, himself appeared to steer clear of it when he announced on Tuesday that he was entering the 2024 White House race.

In his fiery hour-long speech, he tore into his opponent US President Joe Biden but barely touched upon fraud, after rumblings within his party that the former president's "Big Lie" rhetoric had hurt them in the midterms.

"Some part of the Republican party believes the embrace of these narratives demoralised the base, reduced turnout, and led to the selection of substandard candidates," Michael Caulfield, a research scientist at the Centre for an Informed Public at the University of Washington, told AFP.

"That part of the party needs to talk about the losses, because they want to make a case for a new party direction."

Right-wing supporters and influencers were reeling in shock after the predicted Republican "red wave" did not materialise.

The party failed to wrest control of the Senate and took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority, in what was seen as a historically weak midterm performance.

A particular setback was the defeat of multiple Trump-backed candidates for secretary of state - critical posts that oversee elections - in battleground states where the former president tried to overturn his 2020 defeat.

"The public made clear with their votes that they did not want election deniers running elections, certainly in swing states where it was a possibility," Pamela Smith, president of the nonpartisan non-profit Verified Voting, told AFP.

The poor Republican showing has prompted some soul-searching even among far-right politicians in Arizona, where Trump-ally Kari Lake lost her race to be the governor of the state.

"We wonder now if we were in an echo chamber," Republican state senator Wendy Rogers told a right-wing radio host, apparently alluding to her party's messaging to voters.

"I'm just beginning to get some perspective," added Rogers, who sparked an uproar earlier this year when she called for the execution of political enemies.

Kate Starbird, a disinformation researcher and assistant professor at the University of Washington, said it was "heartening" to see some right-wing influencers countering or shying away from unfounded voter fraud claims.

Starbird said:

They may be sensing that it isn't a winning political strategy.

But analysts cautioned that the impact of election denialism has not waned - and it could gather new momentum ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, Arizona's Lake struck a defiant note after her defeat, posting a video on Twitter in which she railed against what she called the "broken election system" and "problems with tabulating machines" without offering evidence.

During the midterms, analysts say Trump's election falsehoods did not get the expected traction in part because he remains banned on Twitter and Facebook.

That cut off his ability to reach the more than 100 million followers he once had, including major right-wing influencers.

His following on his own social network Truth Social is significantly smaller - 4.5 million - and while screenshots of his posts are often shared on other platforms, analysts say his reach is comparatively limited.

But even though the volumes of falsehoods ebbed, they did not disappear.

"The underlying (conspiracy) engine is still churning away, and if influencers decide to engage with it, we are instantly back where we started," said Caulfield.

"Right now, many have decided the long term harm of engaging with the conspiracy engine isn't worth the benefit. As Trump inserts himself into 2024, we'll see if that holds."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1088 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 4879 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11390 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.34
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.67
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.00
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,764.33
+0.2%
Silver
21.22
+1.3%
Palladium
1,975.69
-1.5%
Platinum
989.01
+0.3%
Brent Crude
89.78
-3.4%
Top 40
66,242
+0.6%
All Share
72,560
+0.6%
Resource 10
70,326
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,817
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,998
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22321.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo