'We're in a much better place' - Democratic-led US states roll back Covid-19 mask mandates

accreditation
  • Democratic led US states are rolling back Covid-19 restrictions.
  • The indoor mask mandate will end in California on 15 February.
  • Masks will not be required in New Jersey schools by 7 March.

Several Democratic-run US states have announced plans to lift mask mandates in indoor places and schools, as coronavirus infections decline in America.

The announcements signal a move toward a policy of accepting Covid-19 as part of everyday life.

READ | Nearly 2 weeks of protests over Covid mandates has jammed Canada's capital. Here's what's going on

Mask-wearing became a political battleground in the US in the early days of the pandemic.

Many Democratic governors enforced strict mandates, while Republican-led states such as Texas and Florida banned the enforcement of face coverings.

California governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday evening that the state's indoor mask mandate would end for vaccinated residents on 15 February.

California's "case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalisations have stabilised across the state," tweeted Newsom.

"Unvaccinated people will still need to wear masks indoors. Get vaccinated. Get boosted," he added.

'Better place'

Newsom's announcement came after New Jersey governor Phil Murphy announced that children and staff would not need to wear masks in schools from 7 March.

In referring to the coronavirus, he said:

This is not a declaration of victory as much as an acknowledgment that we can responsibly live with this thing.

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said he was recommending that school boards drop mandatory mask-wearing in schools after 28 February.

Delaware governor John Carney announced that his state's indoor mask mandate would expire on Friday, and that masks in schools will end by 31 March.

"We're in a much better place than we were several weeks ago," he wrote on Twitter.

In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown tweeted that she "will lift mask requirements no later than March 31".

New York, the early epicentre of America's outbreak in spring 2020, hasn't officially announced plans to lift Covid-19 restrictions, but Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to end the city's indoor mask mandate on Wednesday, the New York Times reported, citing multiple people briefed on the decision.

The varying measures highlight the disparate nature of mask rules, which can differ between local authorities in the heavily defederalised country.

The lifting of the mandates still allows individual school boards to require masks if they want to.

But the mandates' revocation appears to be out of sync with guidance from the federal Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which Joe Biden's administration follows.

A woman wearing a mask walks past a gas station on 7 February 2022 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced today that the state would be lifting its indoor mask mandate.

The CDC recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors if they are "in an area of substantial or high transmission".

Wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation travelling into, within or out of the US.

The CDC also requires masks inside US transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

The US is currently recording about 73 000 new cases a day, down from a peak of about 800 000 a day in early January, according to the CDC.

More than 900 000 people have been killed by Covid-19 in the US, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

Despite falling numbers of new cases linked to the Omicron variant, daily deaths are still averaging 2 300, according to government figures.

