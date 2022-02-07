1h ago

'What they are trying to do to us is inhumane' - Mexico breaks up migrant camp near US border

  • Mexican authorities relocated people from a migrant camp.
  • People from mostly Central America were heading to the US.
  • Migrants had been living in the Tijuana camp for nearly a year.

Authorities on Sunday broke up a camp of about 380 migrants, mostly from Mexico and Central America, in Tijuana, near the US border.

Mexican migration officials announced that they were trying to relocate the people in the area just south of San Diego, California.

READ | Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Migrants were told they would be allowed to bring to shelters three changes of clothes but not additional items.

"There were people who began to leave and began to climb of their own free will, without using public force, onto the trucks that go to the different shelters," the city's mayor, Montserrat Caballero, told reporters.

She said that the agents who participated in the operation were unarmed.

Annoyance

But the move sparked annoyance among many migrants who lived in the camp, which had been there for just under a year.

Rosala Meja, a woman from the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, who had been living in the camp for six months with her three children, said:

What they are doing to us is wrong and inhumane.

"I'm going to go to a relative if possible," she added.

A Honduran woman named Maritza also demanded the action of the authorities.

"We came from our country because there is a lot of crime, they take us out of there and now they take us out of here," claimed the woman, who has been living in Tijuana for a year and six months in a tent with her two children.

"How do they want one to find a way to enter the United States?" she added.

After the eviction, the authorities began to destroy the tents used by the migrants as well as clothing and household items such as televisions and furniture.

Dozens of migrants, mainly from Central America, cross Mexico to seek asylum in the United States in the face of violence and poverty in their countries.

And along the way many become victims of organised crime or of the Mexican authorities themselves.

Migrant arrivals to the US declined markedly during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic but began to pick up later in 2020, before surging since US President Joe Biden took office in January last year.

On 9 December, a trailer carrying 160 irregular migrants crashed into a pedestrian bridge on a highway in Chiapas, leaving 56 dead, mostly Guatemalans.

