45m ago

add bookmark

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

UK's Christmas plans 'will cost many lives'

Two of Britain's most influential journals for healthcare and medical professionals jointly called on the government to scrap plans to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas or risk overwhelming the health service.

The British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal said the government should be tightening the rules rather than allowing three households to mix over five days.

British scientists are also trying to establish whether the rapid spread in southern England of a new variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 is linked to key mutations they have detected in the strain.

Christmas crowds in Italy raise alarm

Italy is considering more stringent nationwide restrictions during the Christmas holidays after scenes of big gatherings in many cities over the weekend raised worries.

Italy has passed Britain as the European nation with the worst official death toll, with more than 65 000 dying since the start of the outbreak in February.

With pressure on hospitals easing and daily cases falling, the government relaxed some restrictions put in place last month. But scenes of crowded shopping districts in cities such as Milan and Rome have caused concern.

First Americans vaccinated

A New York City intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive a coronavirus vaccine, saying she felt "healing is coming" as the nation's Covid-19 death toll crossed 300 000.

Sandra Lindsay, who has treated some of the sickest Covid-19 patients for months, was inoculated at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the New York City borough of Queens, an early epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak.

"It didn't feel any different from taking any other vaccine," Lindsay said. "I feel hopeful today, relieved.”

Netherlands closing down

The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

"The Netherlands is closing down," he said to the sound of protesters banging pots and pans outside his office in The Hague. "We realise the gravity of our decisions, right before Christmas."

The measures include limiting gatherings to no more than two people, also at home. An exception will be made for three days around Christmas, when three adult visitors will be permitted.

Singapore to open travel bubble

Singapore is to allow a limited number of business, official and other "high economic value" travellers from abroad under a "bubble" arrangement that offers a glimpse into what visitors for this year's relocated Davos conference might expect.

The annual World Economic Forum will make its debut in Asia in May after being moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over coronavirus safety concerns.

Singapore's borders have been effectively shut for months, and it faces challenges hosting an event that usually attracts thousands just five months from now.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Brazil drug agency questions 'transparency' of China vaccine
WATCH | 'Race against time': First Americans vaccinated as US death toll passes 300 000
WHO backs fund to help young people handle Covid woes
Read more on:
singaporeusitalynetherlandscoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 6184 votes
No, I will not
40% - 5653 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
20.00
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(+0.81)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.53)
Gold
1848.20
(+1.20)
Silver
24.45
(+2.66)
Platinum
1029.99
(+2.65)
Brent Crude
50.31
(+0.64)
Palladium
2320.50
(+1.35)
All Share
59478.26
(-0.05)
Top 40
54466.51
(-0.10)
Financial 15
12084.47
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
78941.88
(-0.66)
Resource 10
56679.86
(-0.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

13h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo