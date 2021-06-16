1h ago

add bookmark

'What's the price today?': FBI phone app reaped secrets of global drug networks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • "Operation Trojan" Shield has seen more than 800 suspected criminals arrested worldwide after being tricked into using an FBI-run encrypted messaging app
  • ANOM would also copy all messages from a user to an FBI-controlled server located in a third country as they were transmitted.
  • The FBI said more than 300 distinct transnational criminal organizations were using ANOM.

One drug trafficker texted another that he had a "job" and a proven way to get it done: two kilograms of cocaine from Bogota using the French embassy's protected diplomatic pouch.

The pair were straightforward, because they were using the newest, safest mode of communicating: a special-purpose, highly encrypted, messaging-only cellphone called ANOM that operated on a closed network.

"They have already got a few packages in," Baris Tukel told buyer Shane Geoffrey May, according to US court documents.

As proof, Turkel texted pictures of the pouch bound and stamped "Valise Diplomatique Francaise" and another shot of tightly wrapped drug packs.

"They can do it weekly," he wrote.

Little did they know that ANOM was produced and distributed by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, and every one of their messages -- and those of thousands of other criminals around the world -- were being copied directly to an FBI server.

27 million messages

Others had the same sense of security. They bickered over prices, and explained smuggling strategies.

Using ANOM, "Ironman" texted "Real G" on how they could get volumes of cocaine into Hong Kong, where they had no one in customs to shepherd it through.

The answer? "Real G" sent "Ironman" a photograph of drug packages layered in between bananas in a shipping crate. First, he said, they would have to send some legitimate banana shipments to ease the way.

Their messages were some of 27 million that the FBI and law enforcement partners in Australia and elsewhere scooped up and decrypted, exposing global criminal networks to an unparallelled extent.

The US Justice Department said "Operation Trojan" Shield reaped a "staggering" amount of intelligence that has led to 800 arrests.

It turned one of the biggest challenges for law enforcement today, widely available, unbreakable encryption apps on cellphones, to law enforcement's advantage.

Officials on three continents announced Tuesday that they had seized 38 tons of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and precursor chemicals; 250 firearms and currencies worth $48 million in the operation.

Some 50 clandestine drug labs were shut down and more than 100 potential murders disrupted.

Law enforcement officials themselves seemed in awe at the result of "Trojan Shield".

FBI Special Agent Suzanne Turner said they were stunned at how openly traffickers exchanged information on the ANOM devices.

"They believed it was secure communications," she told reporters in Washington.

FBI had master decryption key

The massive coup came about in 2018, when the FBI shut down a precursor encrypted service called Phantom Secure and arrested its head Vincent Ramos and four others for supporting drug trafficking.

That appears to have led the FBI to a builder of the phones who was working on the next generation. The tech wizard already had one drug conviction and faced new charges.

So they agreed to produce ANOM for the FBI, who paid him or her $170,000 to do so -- adding to the encryption system a digital master key that only the FBI could use.

ANOM would also copy all messages from a user to an FBI-controlled server located in a third country as they were transmitted.

But how to get the bad guys to buy the phones, at $2,000 apiece?

The builder already had a network of trusted distributors in place from previous products, and pitched ANOM to them with the pitchline, "Enforce your right to privacy."

The phone hit the market in October 2018, with distributors first selling about 50 in Australia for a Trojan Shield beta test, the FBI working with the Australia Federal Police.

By 2019 ANOM devices were found around the world, used the most in Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Serbia, mainly by drug traffickers and money launderers.

The FBI said more than 300 distinct transnational criminal organizations were using ANOM.

Shutting down rivals

It had its competitors. The FBI discovered that some gangs compartmentalised operations by different communications technology.

In one, ANOM was used for the logistics of the drug shipments, while Ciphr or Sky were used to deal with the money involved.

But ANOM gained in popularity as law enforcement went after other devices, like in 2020 when European authorities brought down up EncroChat, a four-year-old encrypted handset.

After US authorities closed down another rival, Sky Global, in March this year, active ANOM users soared from 3,000 to 9,000, the FBI said.

Why was ANOM shut down now? Turner said Tuesday that many legal cases were ripening and that "it was time to get these criminals off the street."

But a March blog post by an unknown writer claiming that ANOM was transferring data to unknown servers may have also threatened to expose the network.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 685 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 292 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3140 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.76
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.42
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,859.87
+0.1%
Silver
27.78
+0.4%
Palladium
2,764.72
+0.2%
Platinum
1,153.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
73.99
+1.6%
Top 40
61,062
0.0%
All Share
67,311
0.0%
Resource 10
64,119
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,248
0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun 2021

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun 2021

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo