51m ago

add bookmark

White House planning for second Trump term despite defeat - official

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Donald Trump. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The White House is planning for President Donald Trump to serve a second term despite his reelection loss, a top official said on Friday.

"We are moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term," the outgoing president's trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Fox Business Network.

Trump has yet to concede nearly a week after US media announced that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden had defeated him in the 3 November presidential election.

The president has made few public appearances since then and launched legal challenges in several states, alleging election fraud, but without providing any proof.

"What we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses," Navarro said, repeating the unsubstantiated claims by Trump supporters.

Lamenting what he called "an immaculate deception," Navarro said any speculation about what Biden might do on trade policy or with regard to China "I think is moot at this point."

Senior US federal and state election officials on Thursday said there is "no evidence" that hackers were able to tamper with the vote, and most world leaders have congratulated Biden on his victory.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Donald Trump on election challenge: ‘Never bet against me’
Biden victory in Arizona puts Trump's longshot challenge further out of reach
Fauci not advising Biden, sees no reason to quit Trump now - Reuters interview
Read more on:
donald trumpus elections 2020
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 150 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
17% - 361 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
75% - 1559 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(+0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.27)
Gold
1885.67
(+0.54)
Silver
24.63
(+1.61)
Platinum
891.00
(+1.65)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2317.36
(+0.16)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo