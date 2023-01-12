White House says classified documents found at Biden residence

The White House said Thursday "a small number" of classified documents had been found at Joe Biden's private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, dating to the Obama-Biden administration.

Other documents were found at a Washington think tank where Biden used to have an office, embarrassing the White House as authorities probe a far bigger scandal involving ex-president Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The statement by Richard Sauber, a special counsel to Biden, came days after the White House said an earlier batch of documents had been discovered in November in the closet of an office at a University of Pennsylvania think tank that Biden had used after leaving the vice presidency.



The discoveries have presented legal and political headaches for Biden as he prepares for an expected 2024 re-election campaign in the upcoming months.

A single document was found in a room adjacent to the garage in Wilmington and no documents were found in the Bidens' Rehoboth Beach home, Sauber said in a statement. The administration is "fully cooperating" to ensure that the records are handled properly, Sauber said.

- Additional reporting by Reuters

