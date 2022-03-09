1h ago

add bookmark

White US policeman cleared of beating unarmed black man

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
San Francisco Police officer Terrance Stangel (second from the left) enters Department 27 at the Hall of Justice with his attorney Nicole Pifari (left).
San Francisco Police officer Terrance Stangel (second from the left) enters Department 27 at the Hall of Justice with his attorney Nicole Pifari (left).
Lea Suzuki, San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Imag

  • A jury acquitted a police officer for the beating of an unarmed black man.
  • Officer Terrance Stangel hit Dacari Spears eight times.
  • Spears was not arrested and never charged with a crime.

A white police officer who beat an unarmed black man with a baton as he lay on the ground has been cleared of assault, in the latest case to throw a spotlight on how US police use force.

The city of San Francisco has already paid out $700 000 in a civil settlement to

for the 2019 beating by officer Terrance Stangel.

READ | Derek Chauvin's ex-colleagues face trial over deadly Minneapolis arrest

But a jury cleared Stangel on three counts on Monday, and was unable to reach a verdict on a fourth count in a criminal trial, which the San Francisco Chronicle reported was the first time a local police officer had been charged with using excessive force while on duty.

During a weeks-long trial, jurors had heard how Stangel and his partner had responded to reports of a man assaulting a woman near Fisherman's Wharf, a busy tourist area in San Francisco.

In the following confrontation, Stangel hit Spiers with his baton eight times, including five times while he was on the ground.

'Unnecessary police violence'

Spiers was never arrested, and never charged with any crime.

In evidence, Stangel insisted the use of force was justified because he was protecting his partner, while Spiers said the officers had not identified themselves and he was never aggressive to them.

Spiers' attorney said despite the verdict, the trial had been "a step in the right direction".

The attorney said:

We have a long way to go to make our community safe from unnecessary police violence.

Stangel's lawyer, Nicole Pifari, said the case should never have been brought, and had been prosecuted because of the political convictions of a liberal district attorney, the Chronicle reported.

The verdict comes with police treatment of black suspects increasingly under the spotlight in the United States.

Last year Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and jailed for 22 years over the death of black man George Floyd during an arrest.

Floyd's death, which was filmed by a bystander in a video that went viral, sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usblack lives matter
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5842 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 11545 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.13
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Gold
1,995.11
-2.7%
Silver
26.00
-1.5%
Palladium
3,013.51
-5.2%
Platinum
1,108.81
-4.3%
Brent Crude
127.98
+3.7%
Top 40
66,467
+0.3%
All Share
72,651
+0.4%
Resource 10
82,172
-3.6%
Industrial 25
80,211
+3.9%
Financial 15
15,275
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22068.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo