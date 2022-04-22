11m ago

add bookmark

WHO backs Pfizer's oral Covid therapy for high-risk patients

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paxlovid, Pfizer's Covid-19 pill. Photo: Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS
Paxlovid, Pfizer's Covid-19 pill. Photo: Pfizer/Handout via REUTERS
  • WHO has backed Pfizer's Covid-19 pill Paxlovid. 
  • Trial data shows the therapy dramatically reduces the risk of hospitalisation by 85%. 
  • Pfizer has agreed to sell up to 4 million treatment courses to UNICEF for use in 95 low-income countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday endorsed the use of Pfizer Inc's oral Covid-19 antiviral treatment in high-risk patients after an analysis of trial data by the UN agency showed the therapy dramatically cut the risk of hospitalisation.

The recommendation comes as thousands of people die of Covid-19 every week, despite a waning global infection rate. Of existing Covid-19 treatments, Pfizer's Paxlovid is by far the most potent, the WHO said.

Other therapies include Merck & Co's rival pill molnupiravir, Gilead Sciences' intravenous remdesivir and antibody treatments.

A WHO analysis of two Paxlovid clinical trials involving nearly 3 100 patients suggested it reduced the risk of hospitalisation by 85%. In high-risk patients - those with over 10% risk of hospitalisation - using Paxlovid could lead to 84 fewer hospitalisations per 1 000 patients, the agency said.

READ | Pfizer drops after issuing weaker 2022 outlook, dragging Covid vaccine makers Moderna, Novavax with it

"These therapeutics do not replace vaccination. They just give us another treatment option for those patients that do get infected that are at higher risk," said Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, referring to patients with underlying chronic conditions, the immunocompromised or unvaccinated.

However, there are challenges that could limit the adoption of Paxlovid. Given it needs to be taken in the early stages of disease to be effective, access to quick and accurate tests are imperative to identify patients.

It can also interact with many common medications, complicating its use. In addition, Paxlovid has not been investigated for use in pregnant women, breastfeeding women or children.

These factors have caused Paxlovid supply to eclipse demand in countries where it has been available for some time.

Pfizer has, and continues to, strike deals to sell the treatment in a number of countries, but details around pricing remain largely confidential.

READ MORE | Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine protects kids and teens against severe illness, study finds

Earlier this year, the company said it expected Paxlovid to bring in $22 billion in sales in 2022. The US drugmaker has agreed to sell up to 4 million treatment courses to UNICEF for use in 95 low-income countries that encompass just over half the world’s population.

This deal accounts for just over 3% of Pfizer's projected production of 120 million courses this year.

More than 30 generic drugmakers have also been allowed to manufacture cheaper versions of the drug to sell in the 95 countries, but these copycat versions from quality-assured sources will unlikely be ready in the short term, the WHO said, highlighting the lack of pricing transparency could mean that low- and middle-income countries will be pushed to the end of the queue, as happened with Covid vaccines.

Separately, the WHO also updated its recommendation on Gilead’s remdesivir, saying it should be used in mild or moderate Covid-19 patients at high risk of hospitalisation.

It had previously recommended its use in all Covid-19 patients, regardless of disease severity.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerwhopaxlovidcoronavirus
Lottery
R83k for 4 Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7934 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.64
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.90
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.39
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.6%
Gold
1,944.50
-0.4%
Silver
24.37
-1.2%
Palladium
2,420.86
-0.3%
Platinum
938.50
-3.5%
Brent Crude
108.33
+1.4%
Top 40
65,776
-1.0%
All Share
72,702
-0.9%
Resource 10
77,679
-2.5%
Industrial 25
80,565
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,413
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by...

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town barman hailed as hero for saving group swept out to sea by massive wave
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

19 Apr

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo