55m ago

add bookmark

WHO chief says Covid-19 infection rate approaching highest of pandemic so far

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The number of new Covid-19 cases per week has nearly doubled globally over the past two months, approaching the highest rate seen so far during the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

"Cases and deaths are continuing to increase at worrying rates," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing focused on Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the western Pacific region.

He said he was very worried about the potential for a much larger epidemic in PNG, and it was vital the country received more Covid-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

PNG has now reported more than 9 300 Covid-19 cases and 82 deaths. "While these numbers are still smaller than other countries, the increase is sharp and WHO is very concerned about the potential for a much larger epidemic," Tedros said.

PNG health minister Jelta Wong said there was on ongoing challenge in the country to get people wearing masks and disbelief about the disease itself, which would complicate efforts to role out vaccines.

READ HERE | 1 million people have died from Covid-19 in Europe, a top World Health Organisation doctor said

WHO officials said three emergency medical teams had arrived in PNG this week from Australia, the United States and Germany.

"The situation is extremely challenging right now," Takeshi Kasai, WHO regional director for the western Pacific, said of PNG.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationtedros ghebreyesuscoronavirus
Lottery
1 Daily Lotto player bags R407k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7940 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2301 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 9626 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.24
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.63
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.06
(+0.6)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,772.09
(+0.5)
Silver
26.05
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,202.50
(+0.5)
Brent Crude
66.94
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,747.96
(+0.1)
All Share
68,382
(+0.8)
Top 40
62,582
(+0.8)
Financial 15
12,344
(+0.0)
Industrial 25
89,053
(+0.5)
Resource 10
69,937
(+1.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine

14 Apr

FEEL GOOD | NPOs collaborate to launch SA's first-ever sanitary pad vending machine
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo