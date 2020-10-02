1h ago

add bookmark

WHO chief wishes Donald Trump 'a full and speedy recovery' after contracting Covid-19

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished Donald Trump a "speedy recovery" after Trump and his wife Melania tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Earlier this year, Trump was at loggerheads with the WHO, accusing it of botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic which first emerged in China.
  • Trump called the WHO "a puppet of China" and claimed the world health body was too close to Beijing.

Geneva – The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Friday wished Donald Trump a swift recovery after the US president and his wife Melania caught Covid-19.

In a tweet, Tedros wished the couple "a full and speedy recovery" as he echoed well wishes from around the world.

Trump is pulling the United States out of the UN health agency, which he accuses of botching its response to the pandemic that emerged in China, and of being too close to Beijing.

In May, Trump said: "They're a puppet of China, they're China-centric to put it nicer... They gave us a lot of bad advice."

He accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus".

Trump charged, among other things, that the outbreak could have been contained "with very little death" if the WHO had accurately assessed the situation in China, where the respiratory disease broke out late last year.

'Independent evaluation'

The United States formally started its withdrawal from the WHO in July, making good on Trump's threats to deprive the organisation of its top donor.

Public health advocates and Trump's political opponents voiced outrage at the move.

Throughout the pandemic, Tedros has consistently hit out at divisions in the international community, warning of the consequences of a lack of solidarity.

Against the backdrop of Trump's criticisms, WHO member states in May agreed a resolution calling for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation... to review experience gained and lessons learned from the WHO-coordinated international health response" to the pandemic.

It said the probe should review WHO's "actions... and their timelines".

The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response is headed by former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The group intends to produce interim findings in November and a full report in May 2021.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
TIMELINE | In his own words: Trump and the coronavirus
Donald Trump biggest driver of Covid-19 misinformation - study
Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine shows no benefit in Covid-19 prevention -study
Read more on:
whotedros adhanom ghebreyesusdonald trumpuscoronavirusdiplomacyus politicshealth
Lottery
1 winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should grandparents' be paid to babysit their own grandchildren?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, their time and experience deserves compensation
27% - 597 votes
It depends on how long and how often they have the kids
42% - 928 votes
No way, it's their role and they shouldn't expect payment
31% - 672 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.51
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.35
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.35
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.22)
Gold
1901.60
(+0.04)
Silver
24.04
(+1.14)
Platinum
887.00
(-0.50)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2310.50
(+0.13)
All Share
54208.30
(-0.44)
Top 40
49851.44
(-0.61)
Financial 15
10349.41
(+1.88)
Industrial 25
73229.70
(-0.73)
Resource 10
52324.09
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo