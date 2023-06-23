10m ago

Share

Who died on tourist submersible to Titanic wreckage?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The five people aboard a submersible that went missing during a tourist expedition to the Titanic's wreckage died in an implosion after the loss of the pressure chamber, US Coast Guard officials said on Thursday.

READ | Sub debris suggests 'catastrophic loss' of pressure: US Coast Guard

The following is what we know so far:

Who was on board?

Hamish Harding

The British billionaire and chairman of aviation company Action Aviation was among those on the vessel. Dubai-based Harding had posted on social media that he was proud to be heading to the Titanic as a "mission specialist", adding: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023."

Harding was also on board the 2019 "One More Orbit" flight mission that set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of earth by aircraft over both geographic poles.

"He doesn't stand still. If he's not working hard, he's exploring hard," said Jannicke Mikkelsen, an explorer and friend of Hamish.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman

Shahzada was vice chairman of one of Pakistan's largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilisers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. According to the website of SETI, a California-based research institute of which he was a trustee, he lived in Britain with his wife and two children.

Shahzada's interests included wildlife photography, gardening and exploring natural habitats, while Suleman was a fan of science fiction literature, according to a statement from the Dawood Group.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet

The 77-year-old French explorer was director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck. A former commander in the French Navy, he was both a deep diver and a mine sweeper. After retiring from the navy, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site.

In a 2020 interview with France Bleu radio, he spoke of the dangers of deep diving, saying: "I am not afraid to die, I think it will happen one day."

Stockton Rush

The founder and CEO of the vessel's U.S.-based operating company OceanGate was also on the submersible. "It is an amazingly beautiful wreck," Rush told Britain's Sky News of the Titanic earlier this year.

"Rush became the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world when he obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute in 1981 at the age of 19," according to his biography on OceanGate's website.

What is the firm behind this?

- Based in Everett, Washington, OceanGate says it uses next-generation crewed submersibles and launch platforms to increase deep ocean access as far as 4 000 metres.

- "OceanGate has successfully completed over 14 expeditions and over 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico," its website says. "Following every mission, the team evaluates and updates the procedures as part as a continued commitment to evolve and ensure operational safety."

What was the vessel?

Although popularly called a submarine, in marine terminology the "Titan" vessel was a submersible. While a submarine can launch itself from a port independently, a submersible goes down off a support ship.

The search

- An unmanned deep-sea robot deployed from a Canadian ship discovered the wreckage of the submersible on Thursday morning about 488 meters from the bow of the century-old wreck of the Titanic passenger ship, 4km below the surface, US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

- Officials said they would continue to investigate the site of the debris field.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
titanicoceangateusmaritime
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1791 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 3441 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 847 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.60
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.64
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.34
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.48
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
917.33
-2.6%
Palladium
1,284.43
-4.0%
Gold
1,912.67
-0.1%
Silver
22.15
-0.5%
Brent Crude
74.14
-4.0%
Top 40
69,750
0.0%
All Share
75,106
0.0%
Resource 10
63,261
0.0%
Industrial 25
102,454
0.0%
Financial 15
15,884
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo