WHO Europe calls for better monitoring of Euro spectators

Host cities of Euro 2020 football matches need to better monitor the movement of spectators, including before they arrive and after they leave the stadiums, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.
"We need to look much beyond just the stadia themselves," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO's European office, told a press conference when asked about recommendations in the face of rising cases in London and St Petersburg, which are due to host upcoming quarter-final matches.
#Euro2020 Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals #SWEUKR #AFP pic.twitter.com/h7R5WnLPWg— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) June 29, 2021