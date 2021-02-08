6m ago

add bookmark

WHO experts discuss AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

  • A 15-member Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) was spent the day in a virtual extraordinary meeting discussing the vaccine.
  • South Africa on Sunday said it would suspend the start of its Covid-19 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab.
  • The meeting will also discuss recent evidence on new coronavirus variants of concern.

The World Health Organisation's vaccine experts were on Monday deciding on their usage recommendations for the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine - including for older adults.

The 15-member Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) was spending the day in a virtual extraordinary meeting discussing the two-shot vaccine.

The WHO said the recommendations on who it should and should not be used for would be made public later this week.

The regulatory authorities in several European nations have not authorised the vaccine for use among the over-65s -- by far the most vulnerable age group for serious Covid-19 disease.

According to the SAGE meeting's agenda, "assessment of the critical evidence, including data and draft recommendations related to vaccine use in older adults" will form a key part of Monday's talks.

The meeting will also discuss recent evidence on new coronavirus variants of concern.

South Africa on Sunday said it would suspend the start of its Covid-19 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab after a study showed the drug failed to prevent mild and moderate cases of the virus variant that has appeared in the country.

AstraZeneca to present findings

During Monday's SAGE meeting, AstraZeneca was due to make a 25-minute presentation about the safety and efficacy data on the jab, also known as AZD1222, plus results from the three phases of human testing, from the first jabs to mass trials.

The UK-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant was also to discuss risk management plans and other implementation considerations, before facing questions.

The meeting was also to get an outline of ongoing and planned studies.

The SAGE working group was then to present evidence including data and draft recommendations relating to the vaccine's use in older adults.

The four-and-a-half-hour meeting was due to wrap up with a presentation of the remaining draft recommendations.

In a separate process, the UN health agency is also set to decide on 15 February whether to give the vaccine emergency use listing for the versions produced in India and South Korea.

If granted, doses from those sites could start to be distributed to some of the world's poorest countries via Covax, the global vaccine procurement and distribution pool.

Many low-income countries are relying entirely on the AstraZeneca jab to start immunising their most vulnerable populations, but cannot receive their first doses until the WHO grants emergency authorisation.

SAGE advice

SAGE advises the WHO on overall global policies and strategies, ranging from vaccines and technology, research and development, to delivery of immunisation and its links with other health interventions.

Chaired by Mexican doctor Alejandro Cravioto, the group is comprised of 15 experts from around the world representing a broad range of expertise.

SAGE has already issued advice on the usage of the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines.

So far, the WHO has only given emergency use listing to the Pfizer jab, though several other manufacturers have started the evaluation process, including AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Covax is almost entirely dependent on the AstraZeneca jab in its first wave of distribution.

Some 145 countries are set to receive 337.2 million doses - enough to immunise 3.3% of their collective population by mid-2021. Of those, 336 million are AstraZeneca vials.

The first Covax deliveries are expected to take place in late February.

However, the AstraZeneca vaccines cannot start being shipped until the WHO signs them off.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationcoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 312 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 385 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 1849 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.98
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
20.50
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
18.01
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.21)
Gold
1819.81
(+0.15)
Silver
27.12
(-0.30)
Platinum
1151.00
(+1.90)
Brent Crude
59.51
(0.00)
Palladium
2356.00
(+0.61)
All Share
65162.37
(+1.36)
Top 40
59760.04
(+1.50)
Financial 15
12357.02
(-1.84)
Industrial 25
87548.24
(+0.87)
Resource 10
63045.13
(+3.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo