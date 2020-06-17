53m ago

add bookmark

WHO halts Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine trials

  • The World Health Organisation has decided to hat trials of  hydroxychloroquine
  • WHO says the antimalarial drug is  being withdrawn from its multi-country Solidarity Trial of potential treatments
  • The announcement comes two days after the US withdrew emergency use authorisations for both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine

Geneva - The World Health Organisation said it had decided on Wednesday to halt trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 patients, finding it did not reduce the mortality rate.

Doctor Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, from the WHO's health emergencies programme, told a virtual press conference in Geneva that the antimalarial drug was being withdrawn from its multi-country Solidarity Trial of potential treatments.

"The internal evidence from the Solidarity/Discovery Trial, the external evidence from the Recovery Trial and the combined evidence from these large randomised trials, brought together, suggest that hydroxychloroquine - when compared with the standard of care in the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients - does not result in the reduction of the mortality of those patients," she said.

"Based on this analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the Executive Group of the Solidarity/Recovery Trial has met on two occasions and today we met with all the principal investigators.

"After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial."

The announcement came two days after the United States withdrew emergency use authorisations for both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, two antimalarial drugs favoured by President Donald Trump to treat the new coronavirus.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: Beijing cancels flights, WHO hails steroid as 'lifesaving scientific breakthrough'
Over 100 cases in new Beijing Covid-19 outbreak - WHO
Covid-19 wrap: Indian city to reimpose lockdown, virus impact could kill 51 000 children in MENA
Read more on:
world health organisationcoronavirus
loading... Live
Manchester City 2
Arsenal 0
View More
Lottery
1 person bags R243k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do the VBS arrests give you confidence that authorities will successfully prosecute all suspects?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
12% - 297 votes
No
38% - 951 votes
Wait and see
50% - 1258 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.17
(-0.17)
ZAR/GBP
21.59
(+0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1727.92
(+0.11)
Silver
17.51
(+0.28)
Platinum
819.50
(-0.21)
Brent Crude
40.38
(+3.01)
Palladium
1916.00
(+0.30)
All Share
54027.42
(+3.36)
Top 40
49661.14
(+3.63)
Financial 15
10768.15
(+2.85)
Industrial 25
74653.81
(+4.24)
Resource 10
49246.95
(+2.92)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo