WHO head warns of 'more variants', says dangerous to assume Covid-19 pandemic is nearing end

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday it would be dangerous to assume that the highly transmissible Omicron was the last variant to emerge and that the world was in the "end game" of the pandemic.

However, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was possible this year to exit the acute phase of the pandemic, where Covid-19 constitutes a global health emergency if strategies and tools such as testing and vaccines are used in a comprehensive way.

Speaking at the opening of Executive Board meeting, Tedros said since Omicron was first identified a little over nine weeks ago, more than 80 million cases had been reported to the UN agency, more than were reported in the whole of 2020.

"Conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge," he added.


If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.


