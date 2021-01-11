1h ago

add bookmark

WHO hopes to start vaccination in poorer countries in February

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
Fabrice Coffrini, AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organisation hopes to be able to launch Covid-19 vaccines in poor and lower middle-income countries in February through its COVAX programme, WHO Senior Adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.

"Over 40 countries have now begun vaccinating against Covid-19. However all of that vaccination, or virtually all, was in high income or middle income countries so far," he said. "We have got to see vaccines going into arms in lower and lower-middle income countries."

He said the COVAX programme could begin vaccinating people in February, and there was an effort to speed it up so some vaccinations in poor countries could take place this month.

Meanwhile, WHO also said it had been notified by Japan of a new variant of the coronavirus discovered there.

Japan's health ministry said on Sunday it had detected a new coronavirus variant in four travellers from Brazil's Amazonas state. The variant featured 12 mutations, including one also found in highly infections variants discovered in England and South Africa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Senegal reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak on poultry farm
Covid-19: WHO backs patients getting 2 doses of Pfizer vaccine as treatment
Covid-19: No sign SA's new variant is more contagious than UK version, says WHO
Read more on:
whovaccinescoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2453 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
50% - 2643 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.53
(-1.52)
ZAR/GBP
21.00
(-1.56)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-1.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-1.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.47)
Gold
1845.15
(+0.08)
Silver
24.96
(+0.11)
Platinum
1033.00
(+0.24)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2379.50
(+1.21)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo