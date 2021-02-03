WHO-led Covax vaccine scheme agrees new supply deal with India's Serum

India's Serum Institute will supply 1.1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax to the Covax vaccine scheme as part of a new long-term deal, head of the UN Children's Fund said on Wednesday.

Unicef chief Henrietta Fore said the shots would be delivered over a number of years at the cost of about $3 per dose for low- and middle-income countries.

They would be produced by Serum under a technology transfer agreement, she said in a briefing.

The Covax facility is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Unicef.