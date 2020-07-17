16m ago

WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins

  • The World Health Organisation is preparing a full mission to China to study the origins of coronavirus 
  • A two-person WHO advance team has already been in China preparing for the arrival of the rest of the team 
  • The World Health Organisation is happy about the collaboration from Chinese officials so far 

The World Health Organisation is forming a team of international experts to go to China to study the origins of the novel coronavirus, but it will not be in place before the end of July, the head of the WHO's emergencies programme said on Friday.

A two-person WHO advance team has been in China for a week preparing for the visit of the larger team. WHO emergencies programme chief Mike Ryan said the health body was "very pleased" with the collaboration from Chinese officials so far, but setting up and deploying the larger team would take time.

Read more on:
world health organisationchinacoronavirus
