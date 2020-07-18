18 Jul

WHO reports record daily climb in global coronavirus cases, South Africa among the highest increases

A man walks past a mural of frontline workers in New Delhi.
A man walks past a mural of frontline workers in New Delhi.
Sajjad HUSSAIN
  • Coronavirus cases reached a new record increase on Saturday, according to the World Health Organisation.
  • South Africa had the fourth highest number of new cases in 24 hours.
  • Global cases are now at over 14 million.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259 848 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases reported on Saturday were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 237 743 on Friday. Deaths rose by 7 360, the biggest one-day increase since May 10. Deaths have been averaging 4 800 a day in July, up slightly from an average of 4 600 a day in June.

Total global coronavirus cases surpassed 14 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed nearly 600 000 people in seven months. The surge means that 1 million cases were reported in under 100 hours.

The WHO reported 71 484 new cases in the United States, 45 403 in Brazil, 34 884 in India and 13 373 in South Africa.

India on Friday became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus, behind only the United States and Brazil. Epidemiologists say India is still likely months from hitting its peak.

Cases in Brazil crossed the 2 million mark on Thursday, doubling in less than a month and adding nearly 40,000 new cases a day. A patchwork of state and city responses has held up poorly in Brazil in the absence of a tightly coordinated policy from the federal government.

The United States, which leads with world with over 3.7 million cases, has also tried to curb the outbreak at the state and local levels with only limited success

Coronavirus: Cases increase by 13 285 to 350 879 as Mkhize warns SA about complacency
WHO preparing full mission to China to study virus origins
Recommended isolation time for Covid-19 patients reduced from 14 to 10 days
