42m ago

add bookmark

WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide

The World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The World Health Organisation's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
  • The World Health Organisation has warned that the coronavirus situation is worsening worldwide
  • WHO said this after it recorded its highest daily tally of new infections
  • The coronavirus has killed more than 403 000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December

The World Health Organisation said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, as it warned against complacency.

The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with Covid-19 raging in the Americas.

And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the United States and beyond, the United Nations' health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403 000 people out of at least seven million infected since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

After East Asia, Europe became the epicentre of the disease, but has now been overtaken by the Americas.

"Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

"More than 100 000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136 000 cases were reported - the most in a single day so far.

He said that almost 75% of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries - mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

Protest 'safely' 

Tedros said that in countries where the situation was improving, "the biggest threat is now complacency", adding that "most people globally are still susceptible to infection".

"More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal," he said.

Turning to the wave of protests sparked by killing of George Floyd on May 25, Tedros encouraged active surveillance of the virus to ensure it does not rebound, especially in the context of mass gatherings.

"WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds," he said.

"We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely.

"As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest."

"Stay home if you are sick and contact a health care provider," he added.

Quarantine protesters? 

The WHO has continually stressed the importance of tracing those who may have come into sustained, close contact with an infected person.

The WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said someone who had been at a mass protest did not necessarily meet the technical definition of a contact.

"It comes back down to local public health analysis and local risk management," he said.

"There may be situations with mass gatherings where local public health officials, on the basis of an abundance of caution, could advise people either to quarantine or to get tested."

Ryan added: "We would hope that in any mass gathering now... people who have had now four to five months to really internalise, that someone who is unwell... should really be at home and not engaged in any public activity.

"But we would always defer to national and sub-national authorities if they wish and need to take necessary public health actions that are based on risk assessment, that are based on scientific evidence."

Tedros meanwhile said that the WHO had so far shipped more than five million items of personal protective equipment to 110 countries.

The global health body aims to ship more than 129 million items of PPE to 126 nations.

Related Links
Brazil threatens to quit WHO, Trump says US beating pandemic
'Covid-19 no longer exists' - Top Italian doctor's claim sparks outrage
Covid-19 wrap | UK coronavirus toll over 40 000, Fauci issues warning in US, EU backs WHO, and...
Read more on:
tedros adhanom ghebreyesusworld health organisationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 2236 votes
Cricket
12% - 650 votes
Soccer
23% - 1195 votes
Golf
7% - 353 votes
Other
16% - 824 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.35)
ZAR/EUR
18.87
(+0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.87)
Gold
1699.59
(+1.09)
Silver
17.74
(+1.97)
Platinum
838.00
(+2.63)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2013.00
(+2.35)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo