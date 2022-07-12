WHO says Covid-19 remains a global health emergency

The World Health Organization said that Covid-19 is still a global health emergency, years after its first cases.

WHO said that cases rose by 30% in the last fortnight, though increased population immunity led to fewer hospitalisations and deaths.

The WHO office in Europe recommended a second booster shot for vulnerable groups.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Covid-19 remains a global emergency, nearly two and a half years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Cases reported to WHO had risen by 30% in the last fortnight, although increased population immunity, largely from vaccines, had seen a "decoupling" of cases from hospitalisations and deaths, the committee's statement said.

"Covid-19 is nowhere near over," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva after the announcement.

He said:

As the virus pushes at us, we must push back.

The UN health agency first declared the highest level of alert, known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, for Covid-19 on 30 January 2020. Such a determination can help accelerate research, funding and international public health measures to contain a disease.

The WHO European office on Tuesday recommended a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for older people and vulnerable groups, as infections soar.



The call followed the EU's health and medicine agencies recommendation on Monday of a second booster shot for people over 60 years old.

Additional reporting by AFP.

