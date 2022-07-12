1h ago

add bookmark

WHO says Covid-19 remains a global health emergency

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
  • The World Health Organization said that Covid-19 is still a global health emergency, years after its first cases. 
  • WHO said that cases rose by 30% in the last fortnight, though increased population immunity led to fewer hospitalisations and deaths. 
  • The WHO office in Europe recommended a second booster shot for vulnerable groups. 

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that Covid-19 remains a global emergency, nearly two and a half years after it was first declared.

The Emergency Committee, made up of independent experts, said in a statement that rising cases, ongoing viral evolution and pressure on health services in a number of countries meant that the situation was still an emergency.

Cases reported to WHO had risen by 30% in the last fortnight, although increased population immunity, largely from vaccines, had seen a "decoupling" of cases from hospitalisations and deaths, the committee's statement said.

"Covid-19 is nowhere near over," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva after the announcement.

He said: 

As the virus pushes at us, we must push back.

The UN health agency first declared the highest level of alert, known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, for Covid-19 on 30 January 2020. Such a determination can help accelerate research, funding and international public health measures to contain a disease.

The WHO European office on Tuesday recommended a second booster shot of a Covid vaccine for older people and vulnerable groups, as infections soar.

The call followed the EU's health and medicine agencies recommendation on Monday of a second booster shot for people over 60 years old.

Additional reporting by AFP.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whocoronavirus
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Eskom be moved from the Department of Public Enterprises to the Department of Energy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, anything to end this load shedding nightmare
24% - 389 votes
No, Minister Gwede Mantashe can't get the job done
60% - 984 votes
Rather replace Eskom management instead
16% - 255 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.10
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.50
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,725.92
-0.5%
Silver
18.93
-1.0%
Palladium
2,036.00
-6.1%
Platinum
845.50
-3.3%
Brent Crude
107.10
+0.1%
Top 40
60,965
-0.1%
All Share
67,164
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,453
-1.8%
Industrial 25
83,036
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,836
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo