1h ago

add bookmark

WHO says heatwave caused 1 700 deaths in Spain, Portugal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File CESAR MANSO / AFP)
(File CESAR MANSO / AFP)

The World Health Organisation's European office on Friday said the heatwave baking Europe has caused over 1 700 deaths on the Iberian peninsula alone, calling for joint action to tackle climate change.

"Heat kills. Over the past decades, hundreds of thousands of people have died as a result of extreme heat during extended heatwaves, often with simultaneous wildfires," WHO regional director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.

"This year, we have already witnessed more than 1 700 needless deaths in the present heatwave in Spain and Portugal alone," Kluge added.

The regional director stressed that exposure to extreme heat "often exacerbates pre-existing health conditions" and noted that "individuals at either end of life's spectrum - infants and children, and older people - are at particular risk".

Responding to a query by AFP, WHO Europe explained that the figure is a preliminary estimate based on reports by national authorities, and that the toll had "already increased and will increase further over the coming days".

The true number of deaths linked to the heatwave won't be known for weeks, he said, adding "this scorching summer season is barely halfway done".

"Ultimately, this week's events point yet again to the desperate need for pan-European action to effectively tackle climate change," Kluge said.


The regional head of the UN health body said governments need to demonstrate will and leadership in implementing the Paris Agreement, which set the goal of limiting end-of-century warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels - and preferably not beyond 1.5C.

He said that members of the WHO's European region - 53 countries and regions including several in Central Asia - "have already demonstrated that they can work together on urgent threats to global health," and that it was "time for us to do so again."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoeurope
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2597 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7030 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2675 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.79
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.18
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
17.17
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,730.73
+0.7%
Silver
18.75
-0.6%
Palladium
2,031.50
+7.4%
Platinum
883.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
103.86
-3.0%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.3%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo