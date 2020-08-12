54m ago

add bookmark

WHO seeking $76m for Lebanon after Beirut blast, concerned about coronavirus

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanons capital Beirut.
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanons capital Beirut.
STR / AFP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday it had appealed for $76 million in aid for Lebanon after last week's massive explosion in Beirut destroyed or damaged hospitals, clinics and medical supplies.

Lebanon was already struggling with a financial crisis and a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases before the 4 August explosion in the capital's port area that left at least 171 dead and injured some 6 000.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said the blast caused about $15 billion in damage.

The blast put three hospitals out of operation and has left three others working at partial capacity, reducing the number of beds in public and private hospitals by 500-600, WHO officials told an online press conference.

"A week after the blast, the World Health Organization is still concerned about the health and wellbeing of people who were injured, lost loved ones, or became homeless, and it's expected (that) recovery from the psychological pain from the blast will last much longer," said Rana Hajjeh, WHO's regional programme director.

"In particular, we are concerned about the return of Covid-19 in Lebanon. We have launched an appeal for $76 million, and ask the international community to support the Lebanese people and show solidarity with them in every way possible."

Related Links
Beirut port resumes partial operations a week after horror blast
Night terrors, crying, fear: Beirut blast traumatises city's children
Egypt moves 'dangerous materials' from airports after Beirut blast
Read more on:
lebanonbeirut blast
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
26% - 2527 votes
No I would not
29% - 2806 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 4447 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

16h ago

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

16h ago

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.45
(+0.15)
ZAR/GBP
22.73
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
20.57
(-0.17)
ZAR/AUD
12.50
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.56)
Gold
1923.86
(+0.95)
Silver
25.40
(+2.32)
Platinum
926.00
(+0.60)
Brent Crude
44.46
(-1.09)
Palladium
2130.00
(+2.33)
All Share
57417.28
(+0.44)
Top 40
53126.54
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10139.85
(-0.74)
Industrial 25
76210.18
(+0.91)
Resource 10
58992.57
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo