19m ago

add bookmark

WHO seeks next steps in Covid origins probe

  • The WHO is evaluating how to move forward to solve the mystery of the pandemic's origin.
  • It took more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019 to get the international expert team to China.
  • Determining how the virus that causes Covid-19 first began spreading among humans is seen as vital to preventing future outbreaks.

After an international mission to China turned up more questions than answers about the pandemic origins, the WHO is evaluating how to move forward through a diplomatic quagmire to solve the mystery.

Determining how the virus that causes Covid-19 first began spreading among humans is seen as vital to preventing future outbreaks.

But a long-delayed report, drafted by the team of international experts sent to Wuhan at the start of the year and their Chinese counterparts, drew no firm conclusions and called for more investigation.

The World Health Organisation's emergency committee this week urged the "rapid implementation" of the report recommendations for phase two probes.

But while the WHO and countries worldwide agree further investigation is needed, a fight is brewing over what the next phase of inquiry should entail and where it should take place.

READ | Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by Covid-19 vaccine challenge

It took more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019 to get the international expert team to China, and Beijing appears intent on seeing the next phase focus elsewhere.

"We hope that other relevant countries will cooperate closely with WHO experts in a scientific, open, transparent and responsible manner, as China has done," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on March 31.

'Absurd'

But critics question the transparency around the first mission, called for in a resolution passed last May by WHO member countries, and insist far more investigation in China is needed.

"At a very basic level, there is unanimity in terms of that the phase two should take place in China," a senior Western diplomat in Geneva said, requesting anonymity.

Beijing was the only party voicing "the view that somehow the next phase should be in any other region," the diplomat added.

"The idea that the next phase should not focus primarily on China is absurd," US geopolitical expert Jamie Metzl told AFP.

READ HERE | Relatives of Covid patients in India stole oxygen from hospital in desperate bid to save family members

Metzl, one of 24 scientists from the US, Europe, Australia and Japan who published an open letter earlier this month demanding a more comprehensive investigation, described the first mission and resulting report as "deeply flawed".

Critics charge the mission was heavily orchestrated by Beijing and that the report focused disproportionately on theories favoured by China.

"The oversized role that the government of China played in this process, I think was problematic," the Western diplomat said.

Ranking hypotheses

While the international and Chinese experts provided no clear answers on the origins of the pandemic, they ranked a number of hypotheses according to how likely they believed they were.

The report said the virus jumping from bats to humans via an intermediate animal was the most probable scenario, while it dismissed a theory involving the virus leaking from a laboratory as "extremely unlikely".

For basically every area investigated it said more study was needed.

Except one: the lab-leak theory - a US favourite under former president Donald Trump that has always been flatly rejected by China.

After the report was released, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus however insisted all theories remained on the table.

In particular, he said the probe into Wuhan's virology labs was not "extensive enough" and that he was prepared to launch a fresh investigation.

The scientists behind the open letter also called for proper investigation of the lab-leak theory, emphasising that just 440 words of the report were dedicated to discussing and dismissing it.

ALSO READ | Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study

They highlighted that the very terms of reference for the mission, negotiated with Beijing, stated the task was to "identify the zoonotic source of the virus".

Effort to 'discredit China'

"The Chinese did a fantastic job of making clear very subtly that this study mission was about looking at the zoonotic origins," Metzl said.

While this was "one very credible hypothesis, what we should have been looking at is the origins of the pandemic," he said.

"When you start with the frame of the zoonotic origins of the virus, you start with a conclusion."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian slammed Metzl and the other letter signatories, saying their aim was "obviously to mount pressure on the WHO and the joint mission".

He maintained it was the US and other countries, not Beijing, that had politicised the mission to "discredit China".

"By blatantly questioning the independence and research conclusions of real scientists, they will not only cripple international cooperation on origin tracing, but also undercut global anti-epidemic efforts," he warned.

Even as all sides stress the urgency of solving the origins mystery, there seems to be little progress towards the next steps.

A WHO team is currently reviewing the report recommendations and "will prepare a proposal for the next studies that will need to be carried out," a spokesman said.

But he did not say when the proposal would be presented to Tedros or a new mission could be expected.

In their letter, the scientists urged countries to pass a fresh resolution during next month's World Health Assembly demanding a truly "unrestricted" and full international investigation.

"Any process that doesn't fully examine the possibility of a lab incident is not credible," Metzl said.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisation (who)coronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3919 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 1244 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1944 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.85
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,787.24
(-0.4)
Silver
26.34
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,203.38
(-1.2)
Brent Crude
65.32
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,846.00
(-1.2)
All Share
66,914
(-0.4)
Top 40
61,157
(-0.4)
Financial 15
12,118
(-0.1)
Industrial 25
86,626
(-0.1)
Resource 10
68,669
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

21 Apr

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo