1h ago

add bookmark

WHO sets up panel to review handling of Covid-19 pandemic

World Health Organisation head Tedros Ghebreyesus said the organisation is setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
World Health Organisation head Tedros Ghebreyesus said the organisation is setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Christopher Black/AFP

  • Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will head the panel.
  • WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this is a time for self-reflection.
  • In May, 194 WHO member states called for an evaluation of the global response to coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Thursday that it was setting up an independent panel to review its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the response by governments.

ALSO READ | US formally starts its withdrawal from WHO

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf have agreed to head the panel and chose its members, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting with representatives of WHO's 194 member states, which was webcast.

"This is a time for self-reflection," Tedros said, noting that WHO's member states in May called unanimously for an evaluation of the global response to the pandemic.

Related Links
WHO halts Covid-19 hydroxychloroquine trials
Over 100 cases in new Beijing Covid-19 outbreak - WHO
WHO says coronavirus situation 'worsening' worldwide
Read more on:
whocoronavirus
Lottery
2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat at a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1830 votes
No, but I plan to
15% - 2000 votes
No, and I don't plan to
71% - 9384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.84
(+0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.46)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(+0.89)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1799.58
(-0.47)
Silver
18.63
(-0.28)
Platinum
833.19
(-1.81)
Brent Crude
43.32
(+0.49)
Palladium
1941.49
(+1.73)
All Share
55787.90
(-0.15)
Top 40
51536.91
(-0.04)
Financial 15
10339.64
(+0.63)
Industrial 25
77428.31
(-0.10)
Resource 10
52587.29
(-0.39)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo