1h ago

Share

WHO warns of 'fake news' after Musk pandemic treaty tweet

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Christopher Black / AFP
  • Elon Musk said countries should not concede authority to the World Health Organisation amid negotiations over a new pandemic treaty.
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the claim that the accord will cede power to WHO is fake news.
  • Ghebreyesus said the accord will help countries better guard against pandemics.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday warned against "fake news" after Twitter boss Elon Musk tweeted that countries should not "cede authority to WHO" amid negotiations over a new pandemic treaty.

"The claim that the accord will cede power to WHO is quite simply false. It's fake news. Countries will decide what the accord says," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

Tedros did not mention Musk by name, but earlier Thursday he had also tweeted a response at the Twitter chief, insisting "countries aren't ceding sovereignty to WHO."

"The Pandemic Accord won't change that. The accord will help countries better guard against pandemics. It will help us to better protect people regardless of whether they live in countries that are rich or poor," he tweeted.

The exchange came as negotiations proceed towards a global accord aimed at helping prevent and swiftly respond to future pandemics, with a final text expected to go to a vote among WHO member states in May 2024.

The deal could address the need for swift information exchange between countries when faced with a global health emergency like the Covid-19 pandemic, and could aim to prevent the rampant inequity seen in the access to vaccines during that crisis.

The agreement should also call for countries to boost national, regional and global preparedness and detection systems to spot pandemic risks.

Even before the discussions began though, the WHO was battling a barrage of disinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding the negotiations and future agreement, including allegations that the organisation is scheming to take over health policies in sovereign nations.

With the agreement under discussion, "no country will cede any sovereignty to WHO," Tedros insisted to journalists Thursday.

"Countries will decide what the accord says, and countries alone. And countries will implement the accord in line with their own national laws.

"If any politician, businessperson, or anyone at all is confused about what the pandemic accord is or isn't, we would be more than happy to discuss it and explain it."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whoelon muskcoronavirus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
86% - 3905 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
14% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.23
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.64
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.12
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
984.26
-0.1%
Palladium
1,433.44
-0.6%
Gold
1,997.62
+1.4%
Silver
23.15
+0.8%
Brent Crude
76.69
+1.8%
Top 40
70,066
+0.4%
All Share
75,585
+0.5%
Resource 10
65,190
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,646
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,424
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end

10h ago

WATCH: How to get your business ready for tax year-end
What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?

10h ago

What if I could invest in my daughter's future by cutting out luxuries?
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo