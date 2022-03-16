18m ago

WHO warns over soaring Covid-19 cases

  • More than 11 million Covid-19 cases and over 43 000 new deaths were reported last week.
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called on countries to remain vigilant.
  • Covid-19 has claimed more than six million deaths globally.

The World Health Organisation voiced alarm Wednesday that registered Covid cases are once again rising globally, despite testing levels having dropped significantly.

After falling for weeks, reported Covid cases rose globally by eight percent last week, with more than 11 million cases and over 43 000 new deaths registered, WHO said.

And in the Western Pacific region, new cases shot up last week by a full 29 percent.

Case numbers in the region have been rising since the end of December and the Western Pacific has now overtaken Europe as the global hotspot for detected new cases, with 5.02 million, compared to 4.99 million in Europe.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, lamented the global increase, telling a news conference that it came "despite a significant reduction in testing that's occurring worldwide".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed, warning that the lack of visibility due to reduced testing meant "the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg."

"And we know that when cases increase, so do deaths," he said, highlighting "unacceptably high levels of mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations".

ALSO READ | Morgues overflowing as Hong Kong suffers deadly Covid wave

"We call on all countries to remain vigilant," he said, stressing "the pandemic is not over".

More than two years into the pandemic, which has officially claimed more than six million deaths - with the true figure believed to be several times as high - the resurgence in reported cases is due to a "combination of factors", Van Kerkhove said.

She highlighted that the Omicron variant was still spreading "at a very intense level around the world".

One of the sub-lineages of that variant, the BA.2, is particularly transmissible and is now by far the most prevalent in samples collected and sequenced.

She said:

This is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date.

At the same time, many countries have now lifted most if not all Covid restrictions, while access and uptake of vaccines has been inequitable and uneven, making it even easier for the virus to spread, she said.

Van Kerkhove also lamented the "huge amounts of misinformation that's out there".

"The misinformation that Omicron is mild, misinformation that the pandemic is over, misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with.

"This is really causing a lot of confusion," she cautioned.

But Ven Kerkhove stressed that the world knows how to rein in Covid.

"The good news is that we have the tools that can reduce the spread," she said.

"We know that masking works. We know that physical distancing works, we know that vaccination saves lives."

"We need to continue."

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar



PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021



LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice


Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021



PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021



My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021



PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar



WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar



FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019



News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar



FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
