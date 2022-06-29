14m ago

add bookmark

WHO worried by global impact of US abortion ruling

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has described the US abortion ruling as "a setback.
  • Ghebreyesus also raised alarm that a country as influential as the US would move many years backwards on the issue.
  • He warned that many countries may follow suit.

The World Health Organisation warned Wednesday that the US Supreme Court's ruling ending the nationwide right to abortion risked having a detrimental impact far beyond the United States.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the decision by the top US court to scrap half a century of constitutional protections for abortion rights as "a setback".

Conservative-led US states have moved swiftly, at least eight of them imposing immediate bans on abortion - many with exceptions only if a woman's life is in danger. A similar number is expected to follow suit within weeks.

Speaking to reporters from the UN health agency's headquarters in Geneva, Tedros voiced alarm that a country as influential as the United States would move "many years backwards" on the issue.

"We had hoped that US would actually lead on this issue," he said.

"Many countries... may follow suit," he warned, stressing that "the global impact is also a concern".

Tedros insisted that "all women should have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and health. Full stop."

But he insisted that the issue of access to safe abortion was about much more than the right to choose.

"Safe abortion is health care. It saves lives," he said.

"Restricting it drives women and girls towards unsafe abortions, resulting in complications, even death." he said.

"The evidence is irrefutable: limiting access to safe abortion costs lives and has a major impact, particularly on women from the poorest and most marginalised communities."

The WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan agreed.

"Having access to safe abortion is a life-saving measure," she told journalists.

Blocking access "is like denying someone a life-saving drug that you know... can save their life," she said.

And it in no way reduces the number of abortions performed, but instead "drives women into the hands of people who are there to exploit the situation, performing unsafe abortions.

"So it's unfortunate to see some countries actually going backwards," she said.

"We will see the impact. There is no doubt that you will start seeing increases in mortality, as well as in huge amounts of morbidity as a result of this decision."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whousabortion ban
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
4% - 5238 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
92% - 107020 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 4661 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.22
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.67
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.94
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,818.47
-0.1%
Silver
20.76
-0.4%
Palladium
1,966.50
+4.9%
Platinum
919.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
117.98
+2.5%
Top 40
61,554
-0.4%
All Share
67,747
-0.5%
Resource 10
65,762
-0.5%
Industrial 25
80,548
+0.1%
Financial 15
15,167
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22179.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo