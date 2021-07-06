1h ago

add bookmark

WHO's Covid weapons fight still $16.8 billion short

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters.
Fabrice Coffrini, AFP via Getty Images)
  • WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the pandemic remains in a "very dangerous phase".
  • The WHO's Access to Covid Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) programme received pledges of $17.7 billion for 2020-21.
  • More than 3.25 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world.

The World Health Organisation's global appeal for funding for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment is still $16.8-billion short - almost half its total needs, the WHO said Tuesday.

The funding shortfall comes amid a widening gap between rich and poor nations in their ability to fight the pandemic, with access to vaccines woefully uneven.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, sounding an alarm on the gap in access to resources, warned that the pandemic remained in a "very dangerous phase" more than 18 months in.

ALSO READ | Delta Covid-19 variant becoming globally dominant, WHO official says

"The countries that are now opening up their societies are those that have largely controlled the supply of life-saving of personal protective equipment, tests, oxygen, and especially vaccines," he said Tuesday at a member state briefing on the WHO's Access to Covid Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) programme.

"Meanwhile, countries without access to sufficient supplies are facing waves of hospitalisations and death."

ACT-A is an internationally-coordinated scheme aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing weapons to combat the pandemic.

It has received pledges of $17.7 billion for 2020-21, but needs the remainder by the end of this year.

Some $8.1 billion of the remaining $16.8 billion is needed urgently, WHO said.

- Covax shortage -

ACT-A gave birth to the Covax facility, designed to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, fearing a scramble for jabs.

More than 3.25 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been injected in at least 216 territories around the world, according to an AFP count.

Across the countries defined as high income by the World Bank, 84 doses have been injected per 100 inhabitants.

But just one dose has been administered per 100 inhabitants in the 29 lowest-income countries.

Covax on Tuesday hit the landmark of distributing 100 million vaccine doses, across 135 participating territories.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that figure should have been between 300 and 400 million by this stage.

ALSO READ | WHO to help five nations yet to start jabs

The scheme expects a surge of doses to become available between the end of September and January 2022, as more vaccines enter the programme, which has so far been almost entirely reliant on AstraZeneca jabs.

Tedros wants 10 percent in every country vaccinated by September and 40 percent by the end of the year.

Some of the main vaccine producers sounded a positive note at Tuesday's funding conference.

Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla said the firm's goal was to provide two billion doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries over the next 18 months.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Paul Stoffels, Johnson and Johnson's chief scientific officer, said the first deliveries of J&J's single-shot vaccine would reach Covax countries this week.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
whocoronavirus
Lottery
R500k for one Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
18% - 607 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
68% - 2349 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
14% - 484 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun 2021

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,797.23
+0.3%
Silver
26.17
-1.1%
Palladium
2,795.50
-0.8%
Platinum
1,094.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
77.16
+1.3%
Top 40
59,757
-0.5%
All Share
65,850
-0.5%
Resource 10
64,273
-1.6%
Industrial 25
85,106
+0.1%
Financial 15
13,049
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

3h ago

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

3h ago

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

6h ago

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun 2021

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun 2021

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo