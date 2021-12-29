43m ago

WHO's warnings, false negatives and record numbers: Global Covid-19 news you need to know

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

World record of cases

The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a seven-day period, with more than 935 000 cases detected on average each day between 22-28 December, according to an AFP tally.

Omicron risk 'very high'

The risk posed by the Omicron variant is still "very high" and it could overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

France shutters nightclubs

France says that nightclubs will remain closed for a further three weeks, after nearly 180 000 new Covid cases smashed the record for daily cases since the pandemic began.

Public shaming in China

Armed riot police in southern China parade four alleged violators of Covid rules through the streets, state media report, leading to criticism of the government's heavy-handed approach.

False negatives

Rapid Covid home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says.

South African contact tracing

South Africa says it will reinstate efforts to trace the contacts of people infected with coronavirus after a backlash over plans to scrap the measure.

Djokovic pulls out of Sydney ATP

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney, organisers say, amid speculation about his vaccination status and whether he will defend his Australian Open title.

Arsenal manager positive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time and will miss the Premier League clash with leaders Manchester City on Saturday, the club says.

Basketball stars cleared

Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving along with teammate LaMarcus Aldridge are cleared to return after being sidelined by Covid, the NBA team says.

More than 5.4 million dead

The coronavirus has killed at least 5 413 630 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally Wednesday from official sources compiled by AFP.

Overall, the United States has recorded the most Covid deaths with 820 929, followed by Brazil with 618 705, India with 480 592 and Russia with 307 022.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

Read more on:
coronavirus
