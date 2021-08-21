1h ago

add bookmark

Why didn't Biden leave 2 500 troops in Afghanistan?

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • In April Biden announced his decision that the US would leave Afghanistan, with the departure date being pushed back to end August.
  • The Taliban accelerated their campaign, Afghan troops stopped fighting and government officials handed over their cities without resisting. This was the impact of Biden's decision. 
  • According to a report in the Washington Post, if the US left 2 500 troops in the country and provided air support, it "was enough to maintain a tenuous equilibrium". 

The Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops by 31 August has critics asking: why didn't he just leave 2 500 troops there to fortify the now-fallen government?

That was how many US forces remained in the country when Biden took office in January, after his predecessor Donald Trump slashed their numbers from 15 000.

In appearances, the 2 500 troops and 16 000 US civilian contractors behind them, seemed to have been enough to keep the Afghan government in power in the year after Trump signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban insurgents on 29 February, 2020.

Trump set a final pullout date of 1 May, 2021, and even tried to speed that up.

While the Taliban stepped up attacks on Afghan government targets, their gains remained limited to non-strategic rural areas.

But, abiding to the agreement, their attacks on US and NATO forces meanwhile almost dried up. No US soldier was killed after Trump's deal.

Critics argue this showed that, when backed by a skeleton US force, Kabul could hold the line against the insurgents.

A battlefield stalemate was more desirable than a full Taliban victory, they said.

"We only had 2 500 troops there, light touch, no chaos, not a single American soldier killed in a year in combat," top Republican Senator Mitch McConnell said this week.

ALSO READ | US deployed helicopters to rescue 169 Americans in Kabul operation

He urged Biden to increase support for Afghan troops rather than leave.

McConnell said:

If we let the Taliban dominate Afghanistan and Al-Qaeda return, it will resonate throughout the global jihadist movement.

'Third decade of conflict' 

Biden, who had long advocated exiting Afghanistan, launched a review after taking office.

In April, he announced his decision: the US would leave, but the departure deadline was pushed back three months, to the end of August.

The choice, Biden explained on16 August, "was either to follow through on that agreement or be prepared to go back to fighting the Taliban."

Without an exit date, he said, the Taliban would have resumed attacks on US targets.

"There was no status quo of stability without American casualties after 1 May," he said.

The choice was "either following through on the agreement to withdraw our forces, or escalating the conflict and sending thousands more American troops back into combat in Afghanistan, lurching into the third decade of conflict."

Aiming for equilibrium 

The impact of Biden's decision was stunning. The Taliban accelerated their campaign, Afghan troops stopped fighting, and government officials handed over their cities without resisting, until Kabul fell on 15 August.

Military historian Max Boot, writing in the Washington Post, tied Biden's pullout decision directly to the disintegration of the Afghan forces.

"Many argued that a mere 2 500 US troops could make no difference," he wrote.

"The history of the past few months repudiates this view: The final Taliban offensive began only when the US troop pullout was nearly complete."

ALSO READ | Taliban going 'door-to-door' in Afghanistan searching for opponents, confidential UN report says

If the United States left 2 500 troops in the country and continued to provide air support to Afghan troops, it "was enough to maintain a tenuous equilibrium in which the Taliban made advances in the countryside, but every city remained in government hands," Boot said.

Deeply dependent 

One thing Biden and critics agree on: the Afghan government and security forces were deeply dependent on the United States.

And with US military support, technical know-how and money gone, the Afghan security edifice crumbled.

Critics say US troops should have remained, much as the United States keeps a 2 500-strong force in Iraq, and larger numbers in Germany, South Korea and Japan, since World War II and the Korean War.

It would be worth preventing an Al-Qaeda-allied jihadist takeover of the country, they say.

Biden and his supporters say the continuing cost in American lives and money, supporting an openly corrupt an ineffective government in Kabul, would not justify it.

The outcome would be the same five years down the road, said Biden.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued that even when the Trump administration ramped up the US troop presence to 15 000 troops in 2017, Sullivan said, Afghan forces lost ground.

"What has unfolded over the past month has proven decisively that it would have taken a significant American troop presence, multiple times greater than what President Biden was handed, to stop a Taliban onslaught. And we would have taken casualties."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusafghanistankabultaliban
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
32% - 863 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
55% - 1457 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 352 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

9h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
view
Rand - Dollar
15.26
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,781.39
0.0%
Silver
23.03
0.0%
Palladium
2,277.19
0.0%
Platinum
999.63
0.0%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo